BNN Newsroom

Blue Plaque Scheme in London to Honor More Women in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
Blue Plaque Scheme in London to Honor More Women in 2024

In a landmark move that signifies a shift in London’s commemorative landscape, the year 2024 will witness a majority of the newly installed blue plaques honoring women for the first time. This initiative emerges as a concerted effort by English Heritage to address the gender imbalance in the recognition of historical figures through its iconic blue plaque scheme.

Rebalancing the Scales of Recognition

Since 2016, English Heritage has been actively working towards increasing the nominations of women for this honor. The campaign has begun to bear fruit, with five women already named as recipients for the year. These trailblazers span various fields, from the nation’s first female neurosurgeon, press photographer, and chartered surveyor, to pioneers in the realms of jazz and economics.

Aiming for Equality

The total number of recipients for the year is expected to be twelve. The goal, however, is to ensure that at least seven of these are women. This marks a significant shift in the London blue plaque scheme, which has been a unique cultural feature of the city for 158 years.

Expansion of the Blue Plaque Scheme

Not only is the blue plaque scheme witnessing a gender revolution, but it is also slated for geographical expansion. Plans are afoot to introduce the scheme across England, thereby extending the recognition of notable individuals and their contributions beyond the capital. The move promises to cast a wider net of recognition, celebrating the contributions of men and women from all corners of the country.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

