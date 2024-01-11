en English
BNN Newsroom

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Sees Significant Advancements and Changes

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
In a significant development for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, AOFverse, a mobile gaming studio, has received a considerable grant from the Arbitrum Foundation. The grant is aimed at promoting innovation in mobile gaming, with a particular focus on integrating Web3 technologies and educating users. The company’s game, Army of Tactics, has amassed a following of over 4 million on TikTok, and the introduction of the AFG token aims to further enhance community engagement.

A New Era for Mobile Gaming

The collaboration between AOFverse and the Arbitrum Foundation signals a move towards a blockchain-powered metaverse, potentially setting new standards in the gaming industry. The integration of blockchain technology into mobile gaming is an exciting development, demonstrating the growing interest and potential in combining these two sectors.

Changes at the Helm of StarkWare

In other industry news, StarkWare, a company specializing in Ethereum scaling and privacy, has announced a change in leadership. CEO Uri Kolodny is stepping down due to a family health issue, with President Eli Ben-Sasson taking over the reins. Despite stepping down, Kolodny will remain on the company’s board of directors, continuing to influence the company’s strategic direction.

Advancements in Blockchain Technology

Meanwhile, the Berachain blockchain, known for its liquidity-focused approach, meme culture, and pseudonymous developers, has introduced its proof of liquidity consensus mechanism. It has opened its Layer-1 testnet to the public, following a successful funding round last year where it raised $42 million.

Aave Community Votes on Stablecoin Integration

Lastly, the Aave community, associated with the decentralized non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, is holding a governance vote on the integration of PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin. The stablecoin, issued by Paxos Trust Company, could be integrated into Aave’s Ethereum-based pool if the proposal is successful. The vote has received overwhelming support from AAVE token holders, with 99.98% in favor during the ongoing voting process.

BNN Newsroom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

BNN Newsroom

