en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Blake Lively’s Style Evolution and Night Out with Taylor Swift

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
Blake Lively’s Style Evolution and Night Out with Taylor Swift

Blake Lively, the 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur known for her roles in hit shows such as ‘Gossip Girl’, demonstrated her sartorial prowess and versatility on January 10, as she underwent a complete outfit and hair transformation. Lively, who is currently filming for her upcoming movie ‘It Ends With Us’, was spotted during the day with vibrant red hair, most likely a wig for her role as Lily in the film adaptation of the popular Colleen Hoover’s book.

On-Set Style

Photographs captured the actress in character, donned in maroon pants and a bohemian-patterned shirt. The red-haired look is a stark contrast from Lively’s natural honey blonde hair, highlighting the actress’s commitment to her new role. ‘It Ends With Us’, slated for release on June 21, is a story about a woman named Lily who experiences turmoil in her love life. The film began production in May of the previous year in Jersey City, but was halted due to a writers’ strike.

Evening Ensemble

Later in the evening, Lively switched back to her natural hair color for a girls’ night out in New York City. The actress chose a vibrant ensemble for the outing, consisting of a striped sweater, a beige grey skirt, and red suede platforms by Christian Louboutin. Her stylish outfit was complemented by a Louis Vuitton purse.

Taylor Swift’s Look

Joining Lively for the girls’ night out was singer Taylor Swift, 34, known for her chart-topping hits and unmissable style. Swift echoed the theme of her upcoming ‘Taylor’s Version’ album with a green velvet dress by Little Lies and snakeskin boots by Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier. The duo was spotted attending a private party at a pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, exhibiting their unique and individual fashion senses.

Lively’s style transformation from day to night showcases not only her versatility as an actress but also her fashion-forward approach. The actress recently credited her mom as the inspiration behind her maximalist personal style, a trait evident in her on-and-off-set looks.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Tom Cruise's New Deal, SAG Awards Nominations, and More: A Roundup of Entertainment News
Tom Cruise’s Bold Move with Warner Bros Discovery A significant shift is set in motion in the cinematic universe as Tom Cruise steps into a strategic partnership with Warner Bros Discovery, aiming to develop and produce films destined for 2024. This agreement underscores Warner Bros Motion Picture Group’s objectives and CEO David Zaslav’s aspiration to
Tom Cruise's New Deal, SAG Awards Nominations, and More: A Roundup of Entertainment News
Unveiling the Bestsellers: Top Books for the Week Ending January 6, 2024
16 mins ago
Unveiling the Bestsellers: Top Books for the Week Ending January 6, 2024
Top-Selling Books of the Week: A Glimpse into America's Reading Preferences
17 mins ago
Top-Selling Books of the Week: A Glimpse into America's Reading Preferences
Taraji P. Henson Sheds Light on Pay Inequality for Black Women in Hollywood
9 mins ago
Taraji P. Henson Sheds Light on Pay Inequality for Black Women in Hollywood
S.S. Daley Showcases Unique Fall Collection as Harry Styles Invests in the Brand
10 mins ago
S.S. Daley Showcases Unique Fall Collection as Harry Styles Invests in the Brand
Andy Warhol's 'Bitch' to Premiere at MoMA's Film Preservation Program
13 mins ago
Andy Warhol's 'Bitch' to Premiere at MoMA's Film Preservation Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Candis Cayne Severes Ties with Caitlyn Jenner Over Conservative Beliefs
2 mins
Candis Cayne Severes Ties with Caitlyn Jenner Over Conservative Beliefs
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
3 mins
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
4 mins
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
5 mins
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
5 mins
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
5 mins
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
6 mins
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
6 mins
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
7 mins
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
4 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
7 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app