BNN Newsroom

Bitcoin Trading Skyrockets as U.S. SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
The world of cryptocurrency was abuzz on Thursday as Bitcoin trading volume skyrocketed to a nearly 10-month high, reaching $52 billion. This surge coincided with the opening bell on Wall Street and the launch of the United States’ first Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The anticipation was palpable, with Bitcoin’s price rising by as much as 3.8%, hitting an intraday high of $47,705. The catalyst behind this upswing was the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday.

SEC’s Historic Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

The SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs from companies like ARK Invest, BlackRock, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity, Invesco, Franklin, Hashdex, Valkyrie, and Grayscale is a groundbreaking moment for the industry. Among the newly launched ETFs is BlackRock Inc.’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, which began trading on Thursday morning, and Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, which was converted into an ETF from a unit trust. The introduction of these ETFs marks a significant milestone for financial advisers, who now have to form an opinion on this asset class for their clients.

Bitcoin ETFs: A Catalyst for Institutional Investment

The approval and introduction of these ETFs are expected to draw institutional investment, with fees ranging from 0.2% to 1.5%. As Bitcoin prices soared, some experts anticipate profit-taking. However, the overall sentiment is positive, with a consistent interest and investment flow into cryptocurrencies expected. This development could potentially drive demand and ultimately increase the price of Bitcoin. Furthermore, firms like BlackRock, Invesco, Ark, VanEck, and Grayscale are seeking approval for spot ETH ETF applications, with the SEC expected to announce its decisions starting from May.

Implications of the Bitcoin ETF Approval

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has not only boosted the price of Bitcoin but also had a ripple effect on other cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, for instance, surged to levels not seen since May 2022. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF saw a trading volume of approximately $950 million on its first day and reached $1 billion in assets under management within two days. The market excitement also boosted the price of Bitcoin, which soared above $49,000 for the first time since 2022. Analysts predict that this approval could trigger a record-breaking rally, with estimates of between $50 billion to $100 billion in inflows from institutional investors this year.

BNN Newsroom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

