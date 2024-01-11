en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Biotech Companies Making Strides in Clinical and Commercial Developments

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
Biotech Companies Making Strides in Clinical and Commercial Developments

As the field of biotechnology continues to evolve, a handful of companies are making strides in clinical and commercial developments, capturing the attention of the global audience. These companies are harnessing the power of technology and innovation to revolutionize treatments for a range of diseases, from cancer to infectious diseases, and chronic kidney disease.

Harpoon Therapeutics and the TriTAC Platform

Harpoon Therapeutics, a pioneer in the biotech industry, is leading the way with its innovative TriTAC platform aimed at treating cancer. The company has also developed two additional proprietary platforms, ProTriTAC and TriTAC XR, which further underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cancer treatment.

Galera Therapeutics is another company making waves in the sector. The company’s product candidate, vasospasm manganese, is a promising development that aims to reduce radiotherapy-induced toxicities, thereby transforming the landscape of radiotherapy in cancer treatment.

Precision BioSciences is utilizing its ARCUS genome editing platform to create in vivo gene editing candidates for genetic and infectious diseases. Seres Therapeutics, on the other hand, is developing bacterial consortia to interact with host tissues for treating diseases, with its SER-109 program being advanced to prevent C. difficile infections.

Other Notable Developments

Cellectar Biosciences is focusing on targeted delivery of iodine-131 for cancer treatment, with its lead asset iopofosine and multiple partnered PDC assets. Ardelyx is developing therapeutics for chronic kidney disease and has launched Ibsrela in the US and Canada. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is marketing Avenova for eyecare and has partnered with Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to market products in the European Union. Mersana Therapeutics is creating antibody-drug conjugates for cancer treatment, including XMT-1660 and XMT-2056. Exicure is seeking out-licensing opportunities for its clinical asset cavrotolimod and preclinical candidates. Cyclacel is developing cancer medicines focusing on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation, and mitosis biology. TG Therapeutics has licensed an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy from Precision BioSciences for autoimmune diseases.

These advancements have not gone unnoticed. Merck has agreed to acquire Harpoon Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences has announced positive results from its CLOVER WaM study for Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia. Ardelyx, too, has provided an update on IBSRELA’s commercialization and the FDA approval of XPHOZAH, further proving the vitality and dynamism of the biotech industry and its vital role in shaping the future of healthcare.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 mins ago
Austrian Defense Secretary Flags Obesity and Stress as Hurdles to Military Recruitment
In a recent address, Austria’s Defense Secretary Klaudia Tanner has expressed rising concern over the state of potential military conscripts’ physical and psychological fitness. She pinpointed obesity and stress as key obstacles to military recruitment. The year 2023 witnessed a decline in the number of fit conscripts, with 31,516 deemed fit—a drop of 528 from
Austrian Defense Secretary Flags Obesity and Stress as Hurdles to Military Recruitment
Surge in Adult ADHD Diagnoses Spurs First U.S. Guidelines
29 mins ago
Surge in Adult ADHD Diagnoses Spurs First U.S. Guidelines
Integration of Innovative Treatment Approaches: Dr. Andrew Tatarsky Joins Freedom Institute
33 mins ago
Integration of Innovative Treatment Approaches: Dr. Andrew Tatarsky Joins Freedom Institute
Microplastics in U.S. Food and Water: A Hidden Health Crisis
13 mins ago
Microplastics in U.S. Food and Water: A Hidden Health Crisis
Rising Adult ADHD Diagnoses: The Urgent Call for U.S. Guidelines
23 mins ago
Rising Adult ADHD Diagnoses: The Urgent Call for U.S. Guidelines
The Struggle Within: Mental Health Courts and the Challenge of Justice
24 mins ago
The Struggle Within: Mental Health Courts and the Challenge of Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
2 mins
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
3 mins
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
Italian Duo Triumph at European Figure Skating Championships
3 mins
Italian Duo Triumph at European Figure Skating Championships
Balancing the Game: Darko Rajakovic's Coaching Philosophy and Toronto Raptors' Potential Roster Moves
3 mins
Balancing the Game: Darko Rajakovic's Coaching Philosophy and Toronto Raptors' Potential Roster Moves
Controversy Surrounds Renomination of Lutfu Savas Amidst Earthquake Criticism
4 mins
Controversy Surrounds Renomination of Lutfu Savas Amidst Earthquake Criticism
Owen Freeman: The Rising Star of Iowa Basketball
5 mins
Owen Freeman: The Rising Star of Iowa Basketball
Inter Milan Leads Serie A: A Close Pursuit by Juventus
6 mins
Inter Milan Leads Serie A: A Close Pursuit by Juventus
Nigerian National Assembly Grapples with Public Perception Crisis Over Constituency Projects
6 mins
Nigerian National Assembly Grapples with Public Perception Crisis Over Constituency Projects
Great Britain's Cycling Triumph: A Golden Victory at the European Championships
6 mins
Great Britain's Cycling Triumph: A Golden Victory at the European Championships
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
4 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
7 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app