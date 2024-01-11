Bigbloc Construction Ltd Shares Surge by 8.27%: An Insight into the Company’s Growth

In a remarkable display of growth, shares of Bigbloc Construction Ltd, a small cap company in the Cement & Cement Products industry, surged by 8.27% on January 11, 2024. This robust increase came in the wake of the announcement that February 1, 2024, would be the record date for an interim dividend, pending approval by the company’s board of directors.

A Meeting of Minds and Money

The board of directors of Bigbloc Construction is scheduled to convene on January 23, 2024, to review the financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. During this meeting, they will also deliberate on the declaration of the second interim dividend for the financial year 2023-2024.

Two Years of Triumph

Over the past two years, Bigbloc Construction has proven to be a force to reckon with in the financial market. Its shares have skyrocketed by 144%, with a notable 18% rise observed in the last week alone. This small cap company has demonstrated that size doesn’t always dictate success, making significant strides in the industry.

Five Years of Flourishing

But the company’s success doesn’t stop there. The last five years witnessed a staggering 2819% increase in Bigbloc Construction’s growth. Its market capitalization now stands at Rs 1376.47 crore, signaling a strong presence in the market. The company, established in 2015 with its headquarters in Surat, specializes in the manufacturing, sales, and marketing of AAC (Aerated Autoclaved Concrete) Blocks. These are marketed under the brand name of NXTBLOC, showcasing the company’s innovative approach to construction.