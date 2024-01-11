en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Bigbloc Construction Ltd Shares Surge by 8.27%: An Insight into the Company’s Growth

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Bigbloc Construction Ltd Shares Surge by 8.27%: An Insight into the Company’s Growth

In a remarkable display of growth, shares of Bigbloc Construction Ltd, a small cap company in the Cement & Cement Products industry, surged by 8.27% on January 11, 2024. This robust increase came in the wake of the announcement that February 1, 2024, would be the record date for an interim dividend, pending approval by the company’s board of directors.

A Meeting of Minds and Money

The board of directors of Bigbloc Construction is scheduled to convene on January 23, 2024, to review the financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. During this meeting, they will also deliberate on the declaration of the second interim dividend for the financial year 2023-2024.

Two Years of Triumph

Over the past two years, Bigbloc Construction has proven to be a force to reckon with in the financial market. Its shares have skyrocketed by 144%, with a notable 18% rise observed in the last week alone. This small cap company has demonstrated that size doesn’t always dictate success, making significant strides in the industry.

Five Years of Flourishing

But the company’s success doesn’t stop there. The last five years witnessed a staggering 2819% increase in Bigbloc Construction’s growth. Its market capitalization now stands at Rs 1376.47 crore, signaling a strong presence in the market. The company, established in 2015 with its headquarters in Surat, specializes in the manufacturing, sales, and marketing of AAC (Aerated Autoclaved Concrete) Blocks. These are marketed under the brand name of NXTBLOC, showcasing the company’s innovative approach to construction.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
19 seconds ago
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
In a bold demonstration of commitment towards community health, the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) team, the Los Angeles Sparks, have teamed up with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Watts Health Center to provide free mammograms. This initiative stems from a profound understanding of the significance of early detection in the battle against
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
28 seconds ago
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
29 seconds ago
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
20 seconds ago
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
20 seconds ago
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange
27 seconds ago
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange
Latest Headlines
World News
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
2 mins
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
2 mins
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
2 mins
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
8 mins
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
9 mins
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
11 mins
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
12 mins
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
12 mins
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
13 mins
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
29 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app