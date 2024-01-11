Bhansali Engineering Set to Expand Resin Production with Environmental Clearance

Bhansali Engineering, a prominent player in the petrochemicals sector, has received environmental clearance to boost its manufacturing capabilities for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) resin and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) resin. This green signal signifies the company’s commitment towards sustainable growth, meeting regulatory standards while expanding its production capacities. With the ABS resin capacity set to reach 200,000 tons per annum (TPA) and SAN resin production set to touch 25,000 TPA, Bhansali Engineering is geared to cater to the increasing market demand for synthetic resins.

Enhancing Production, Meeting Demand

The market for synthetic resins, widely used in industries ranging from automotive to electronics, has witnessed a surge in demand. The expansion of Bhansali Engineering’s ABS and SAN resin production is a strategic move aimed at tapping into this growing market. The increased capacity allows the company to provide an ample supply of synthetic resins, crucial for manufacturing various components such as plastic parts, automotive components, and electronic devices.

Green Expansion, Sustainable Growth

The environmental clearance obtained by Bhansali Engineering underscores the company’s adherence to environmental regulations in its quest for expansion. This not only ensures that the increased production does not negatively impact the environment but also bolsters the company’s reputation as an environmentally conscious entity. This development is likely to contribute significantly to Bhansali Engineering’s growth strategy, positioning it strongly in the market.

Outlook: Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite reporting a 1.52% decline in sales and a net profit after tax of Rs 48.00 Crore in the latest quarter, Bhansali Engineering has demonstrated resilience. The company, with a market cap of Rs 2,779.75 Crore, has been operating debt-free for the past five years. The focus on minimizing operational costs, evidenced by spending less than 1% of its operating revenues towards interest expenses and 3.43% towards employee cost in the year ending 31 Mar, 2023, positions the company favorably in the petrochemicals sector.