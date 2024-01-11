en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Bhansali Engineering Set to Expand Resin Production with Environmental Clearance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
Bhansali Engineering Set to Expand Resin Production with Environmental Clearance

Bhansali Engineering, a prominent player in the petrochemicals sector, has received environmental clearance to boost its manufacturing capabilities for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) resin and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) resin. This green signal signifies the company’s commitment towards sustainable growth, meeting regulatory standards while expanding its production capacities. With the ABS resin capacity set to reach 200,000 tons per annum (TPA) and SAN resin production set to touch 25,000 TPA, Bhansali Engineering is geared to cater to the increasing market demand for synthetic resins.

Enhancing Production, Meeting Demand

The market for synthetic resins, widely used in industries ranging from automotive to electronics, has witnessed a surge in demand. The expansion of Bhansali Engineering’s ABS and SAN resin production is a strategic move aimed at tapping into this growing market. The increased capacity allows the company to provide an ample supply of synthetic resins, crucial for manufacturing various components such as plastic parts, automotive components, and electronic devices.

Green Expansion, Sustainable Growth

The environmental clearance obtained by Bhansali Engineering underscores the company’s adherence to environmental regulations in its quest for expansion. This not only ensures that the increased production does not negatively impact the environment but also bolsters the company’s reputation as an environmentally conscious entity. This development is likely to contribute significantly to Bhansali Engineering’s growth strategy, positioning it strongly in the market.

Outlook: Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite reporting a 1.52% decline in sales and a net profit after tax of Rs 48.00 Crore in the latest quarter, Bhansali Engineering has demonstrated resilience. The company, with a market cap of Rs 2,779.75 Crore, has been operating debt-free for the past five years. The focus on minimizing operational costs, evidenced by spending less than 1% of its operating revenues towards interest expenses and 3.43% towards employee cost in the year ending 31 Mar, 2023, positions the company favorably in the petrochemicals sector.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 seconds ago
Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health
Soaring Popularity & Hidden Risks As consumer habits evolve, so do beauty trends. The recent spike in popularity for press-on nails is a testament to this change, driven by the lure of affordability, convenience, and the range of intricate designs available from leading brands such as OPI, Olive and June, Glamnetic, and Clutch Nails. Despite
Press-on Nails Trend: Beauty Convenience at the Risk of Nail Health
Capitol Hill in Tumult: Rep. Greene's Display of Hunter Biden Images Sparks Controversy
16 seconds ago
Capitol Hill in Tumult: Rep. Greene's Display of Hunter Biden Images Sparks Controversy
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure Fuels Controversy at Committee Meeting
23 seconds ago
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure Fuels Controversy at Committee Meeting
Contractor Scott Eisemann on Trial: A Web of Fraudulent Accusations
7 seconds ago
Contractor Scott Eisemann on Trial: A Web of Fraudulent Accusations
Navigating Tensions: The Republican Party's Internal Struggles
8 seconds ago
Navigating Tensions: The Republican Party's Internal Struggles
Taiwan's High-Stakes Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
11 seconds ago
Taiwan's High-Stakes Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Political Debate Amid Surging Searches for DeSantisLies.com
2 mins
Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Political Debate Amid Surging Searches for DeSantisLies.com
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
3 mins
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
Informed Predictions and Sharp Analysis on Viewpoint; Cudillero Named Spain's Prettiest Village
6 mins
Informed Predictions and Sharp Analysis on Viewpoint; Cudillero Named Spain's Prettiest Village
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career
6 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations
6 mins
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations
Australia Day Controversy: Peter Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott
7 mins
Australia Day Controversy: Peter Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University
8 mins
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
11 mins
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
11 mins
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
6 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app