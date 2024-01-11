en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

BGC Community Garden: A Green Oasis in the Urban Jungle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
BGC Community Garden: A Green Oasis in the Urban Jungle

Amidst the steel and concrete of Bonifacio Global City (BGC), a bustling business district in Manila, Philippines, a vibrant patch of greenery takes root. The urban jungle’s unlikely resident, the BGC Community Garden, marks its second anniversary in March 2024, standing as a testament to resilience and innovation in the face of adversity.

The Genesis of a Green Oasis

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, entrepreneur Louie Gutierrez found his jewelry business stymied by lockdowns. His employees were left jobless, and he had time on his hands. Viewing an empty lot in his village not as a barren space but as an opportunity, Gutierrez embarked on a journey to establish an urban farm.

Despite having no prior farming knowledge, Gutierrez’s determination led him to seek online training and wisdom from an agriculturist. The fruits of his labor materialized in the form of a successful first harvest, which he generously shared with local residents.

From Humble Beginnings to Flourishing Farm

The garden’s growth was amplified when Gutierrez’s relationship with Ayala Malls presented an introduction to property developers in BGC. They offered a space for the garden to expand, leading to the flourishing community garden we see today. The farm, spanning 1,500 square meters, is now home to a variety of vegetables, from various types of lettuce to red okra, bok choy, arugula, tomatoes, and eggplants.

The BGC Community Garden employs organic farming methods, eschewing chemical pesticides in favor of more sustainable practices, including the transformation of waste into vermicompost. The farm even houses a greenhouse, nursery, and workshop area, and is staffed by full-time farmers.

A Beacon of Hope and Sustainability

The garden, however, is more than just a source of fresh produce for BGC residents. It is a beacon of hope for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic, like the farm manager, Randy Yenogacio. The farm welcomes volunteers, offering them an opportunity to learn and contribute to sustainable urban farming.

The BGC Community Garden, despite challenges such as pests and unknown soil conditions, is a testament to what can be achieved with dedication, hard work, and a vision for a greener future. It serves as a focal point for environmental advocacy, encouraging greener communities through active mobility and car-free spaces. The garden, with its ‘pick and pay’ system, is not just a farm; it’s an educational institution and a source of inspiration for the community.

0
Agriculture Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
4 mins ago
Challenging Times for Spanish Lemon Producers as Second Phase of Fino Lemon Campaign Begins
Spain’s Interprofessional Association of Lemon and Grapefruit (Ailimpo) has kickstarted the second phase of their Fino lemon campaign amidst a challenging market scenario. Spanish lemon producers are grappling with an oversupply at the source, a situation exacerbated by the post-Christmas market slowdown typically experienced in early January. The quality of lemons now stands as a
Challenging Times for Spanish Lemon Producers as Second Phase of Fino Lemon Campaign Begins
Spain's Almeria Anticipates Reduction in Watermelon Cultivation Amidst Virus Concerns
13 mins ago
Spain's Almeria Anticipates Reduction in Watermelon Cultivation Amidst Virus Concerns
Tajikistan's Agricultural Export Sector Faces Setback Amidst Climatic Challenges
13 mins ago
Tajikistan's Agricultural Export Sector Faces Setback Amidst Climatic Challenges
Navigating the Fluctuating Landscape of Global Fruit and Vegetable Markets
6 mins ago
Navigating the Fluctuating Landscape of Global Fruit and Vegetable Markets
FruitCast: A Pioneering AI Startup Reshaping the Soft Fruit Industry
7 mins ago
FruitCast: A Pioneering AI Startup Reshaping the Soft Fruit Industry
Wim Peters Nurseries: The Unfolding Story of Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
8 mins ago
Wim Peters Nurseries: The Unfolding Story of Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Pandemic Fuels Surge in ADHD Diagnoses: Navigating Medication Shortages
2 mins
Pandemic Fuels Surge in ADHD Diagnoses: Navigating Medication Shortages
Haqqani Urges Positive Media Cooperation at Interior Ministry Seminar
3 mins
Haqqani Urges Positive Media Cooperation at Interior Ministry Seminar
Ukraine's Prime Minister Accused of Unlawfully Exposing Whistleblower
3 mins
Ukraine's Prime Minister Accused of Unlawfully Exposing Whistleblower
Govt spokesmen should make information available to media outlets on time: Haqqani
4 mins
Govt spokesmen should make information available to media outlets on time: Haqqani
Hoolwerf and Groenewoud Triumph in Ice Marathon Events
7 mins
Hoolwerf and Groenewoud Triumph in Ice Marathon Events
European Union Faces Deadlock Over Energy Charter Treaty Withdrawal
8 mins
European Union Faces Deadlock Over Energy Charter Treaty Withdrawal
Mersana Therapeutics: A Troubled Journey through Clinical Development
9 mins
Mersana Therapeutics: A Troubled Journey through Clinical Development
CISF Takes Charge of Security at the ICMR's National Institute of Virology in Pune
9 mins
CISF Takes Charge of Security at the ICMR's National Institute of Virology in Pune
Dundalk FC's Top Scorer Pat Hoban Transfers to Derry City Amid Club Rebuilding
9 mins
Dundalk FC's Top Scorer Pat Hoban Transfers to Derry City Amid Club Rebuilding
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
36 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
38 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
40 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
43 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
46 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
2 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
2 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app