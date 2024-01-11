BGC Community Garden: A Green Oasis in the Urban Jungle

Amidst the steel and concrete of Bonifacio Global City (BGC), a bustling business district in Manila, Philippines, a vibrant patch of greenery takes root. The urban jungle’s unlikely resident, the BGC Community Garden, marks its second anniversary in March 2024, standing as a testament to resilience and innovation in the face of adversity.

The Genesis of a Green Oasis

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, entrepreneur Louie Gutierrez found his jewelry business stymied by lockdowns. His employees were left jobless, and he had time on his hands. Viewing an empty lot in his village not as a barren space but as an opportunity, Gutierrez embarked on a journey to establish an urban farm.

Despite having no prior farming knowledge, Gutierrez’s determination led him to seek online training and wisdom from an agriculturist. The fruits of his labor materialized in the form of a successful first harvest, which he generously shared with local residents.

From Humble Beginnings to Flourishing Farm

The garden’s growth was amplified when Gutierrez’s relationship with Ayala Malls presented an introduction to property developers in BGC. They offered a space for the garden to expand, leading to the flourishing community garden we see today. The farm, spanning 1,500 square meters, is now home to a variety of vegetables, from various types of lettuce to red okra, bok choy, arugula, tomatoes, and eggplants.

The BGC Community Garden employs organic farming methods, eschewing chemical pesticides in favor of more sustainable practices, including the transformation of waste into vermicompost. The farm even houses a greenhouse, nursery, and workshop area, and is staffed by full-time farmers.

A Beacon of Hope and Sustainability

The garden, however, is more than just a source of fresh produce for BGC residents. It is a beacon of hope for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic, like the farm manager, Randy Yenogacio. The farm welcomes volunteers, offering them an opportunity to learn and contribute to sustainable urban farming.

The BGC Community Garden, despite challenges such as pests and unknown soil conditions, is a testament to what can be achieved with dedication, hard work, and a vision for a greener future. It serves as a focal point for environmental advocacy, encouraging greener communities through active mobility and car-free spaces. The garden, with its ‘pick and pay’ system, is not just a farm; it’s an educational institution and a source of inspiration for the community.