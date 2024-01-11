en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Bermuda’s Road to Independence and Caricom Membership Faces Significant Opposition

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Bermuda’s Road to Independence and Caricom Membership Faces Significant Opposition

A recent poll conducted among Bermuda’s registered voters has unveiled a significant opposition to the island’s independence. A sizable 63% of respondents stand against the notion, a mere 6% are in favor, and the remaining 31% are lodged in uncertainty. This reveals a stark disparity in public opinion, contradicting the Bermudian government’s intent to seek independence, as stated in the November Throne Speech.

Uncertain Future with Caricom

Similarly, the idea of Bermuda becoming a full-fledged member of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) has also met with a mixed response. The poll shows 31% opposition, 19% support, and a substantial 50% of participants remaining undecided. This lack of consensus highlights the complexities and challenges that Bermuda faces in its bid to join Caricom.

Economic Concerns Take Precedence

It appears that the economy is the primary concern for a significant portion of the populace. About 42% of the participants cited the country’s economic trajectory as their top worry, followed by issues in education, housing, and crime. This could be a reflection of the declining confidence among Bermudians in their economy, with only 8% of those polled expressing confidence. A staggering 69% are not confident, painting a rather bleak picture of the current economic climate.

Implications of the Poll Results

Conducted by Global Research, this poll offers an insightful glimpse into the minds of Bermuda’s populace. With a margin of error of “+/- 4.9%,” it provides a reliable measure of the prevailing public sentiment. The results indicate a significant challenge for the Bermudian government as they navigate the treacherous waters of independence and Caricom membership. The government must address the pressing economic issues and restore confidence among its citizens to rally support for their political decisions.

0
Bermuda Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
7 mins ago
Pain Into Purpose Bermuda: Turning Tragedy into a Crusade for Road Safety
The roads of Bermuda are set to witness a sea of blue, as citizens unite under the banner of Pain Into Purpose Bermuda, a charity organization dedicated to road safety awareness. This initiative, born out of personal tragedy, commemorates individuals impacted by road accidents, transforming their stories into a powerful call for change. In the
Pain Into Purpose Bermuda: Turning Tragedy into a Crusade for Road Safety
Sedbergh School's Rugby Initiative: Nurturing Bermuda's Young Talent
4 hours ago
Sedbergh School's Rugby Initiative: Nurturing Bermuda's Young Talent
Compre Bolsters European Presence with Acquisition of Two Liability Portfolios
4 hours ago
Compre Bolsters European Presence with Acquisition of Two Liability Portfolios
Bermudian Artist Fiona Nusum Debuts with 'Tides of Renewal' at Charman Prize Exhibition
24 mins ago
Bermudian Artist Fiona Nusum Debuts with 'Tides of Renewal' at Charman Prize Exhibition
Somerset Trojans vs Devonshire Cougars: A Match to Watch in the Football Premier Division
28 mins ago
Somerset Trojans vs Devonshire Cougars: A Match to Watch in the Football Premier Division
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
3 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
8 mins
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
8 mins
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
8 mins
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
9 mins
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
9 mins
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
9 mins
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
11 mins
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
12 mins
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
12 mins
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
37 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app