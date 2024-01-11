Bermuda’s Road to Independence and Caricom Membership Faces Significant Opposition

A recent poll conducted among Bermuda’s registered voters has unveiled a significant opposition to the island’s independence. A sizable 63% of respondents stand against the notion, a mere 6% are in favor, and the remaining 31% are lodged in uncertainty. This reveals a stark disparity in public opinion, contradicting the Bermudian government’s intent to seek independence, as stated in the November Throne Speech.

Uncertain Future with Caricom

Similarly, the idea of Bermuda becoming a full-fledged member of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) has also met with a mixed response. The poll shows 31% opposition, 19% support, and a substantial 50% of participants remaining undecided. This lack of consensus highlights the complexities and challenges that Bermuda faces in its bid to join Caricom.

Economic Concerns Take Precedence

It appears that the economy is the primary concern for a significant portion of the populace. About 42% of the participants cited the country’s economic trajectory as their top worry, followed by issues in education, housing, and crime. This could be a reflection of the declining confidence among Bermudians in their economy, with only 8% of those polled expressing confidence. A staggering 69% are not confident, painting a rather bleak picture of the current economic climate.

Implications of the Poll Results

Conducted by Global Research, this poll offers an insightful glimpse into the minds of Bermuda’s populace. With a margin of error of “+/- 4.9%,” it provides a reliable measure of the prevailing public sentiment. The results indicate a significant challenge for the Bermudian government as they navigate the treacherous waters of independence and Caricom membership. The government must address the pressing economic issues and restore confidence among its citizens to rally support for their political decisions.