Be Group Gains $30M Investment from VPBank Securities, Eyes Tech Unicorn Status

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
In a significant move, Be Group, a prominent ride-hailing firm in Vietnam, has announced that it has raised an investment of $30 million from VPBank Securities. The specifics of VPBank Securities’ equity stake post the investment have not been unveiled, but the capital is meant to bolster Be Group’s expansion initiatives and the roll-out of new offerings.

Gearing Up for Expansion

With an ambitious goal to serve 20 million users in the near future, Be Group is currently offering an array of services including ride-hailing, delivery, and payment solutions. The company has also set its sights on achieving a positive EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) for the financial year 2024.

A Potential Tech Unicorn

VPBank Securities has voiced its confidence in the investment, considering Be Group’s significant potential for growth. Some industry analysts are even predicting that Be Group could soon join the ranks of the elusive ‘tech unicorns’ – startups valued at $1 billion or more.

Five Years of Growth

Founded half a decade ago, Be Group has reported completing an impressive 120 million ride-hailing trips in the preceding year. The company boasts a network of over 300,000 driver partners spread across 40 localities in Vietnam. As per Be Group’s claim, it currently holds a formidable 35% market share in Vietnam’s ride-hailing sector.

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

