BNN Newsroom

Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the ’10-foot Alien’ in Viral Video

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the ’10-foot Alien’ in Viral Video

The mystery surrounding the so-called ‘alien’ seen wandering in Brazil has been solved, with the figure revealed to be Italian-Brazilian basketball player, Felipe Motta. The footage, shot by tourists on the Brazilian island of Ilha do Mel, had sparked widespread speculation due to the towering figure’s apparent 10ft stature. However, the 21-year-old, who plays for Brazil’s Flamengo club, has since clarified the situation, stating that he was merely enjoying the view on a hiking trail when someone captured him on video.

From ’10-foot Alien’ to Basketball Star

The video in question shows a tall figure standing on top of a cliff in Ilha do Mel, which led to widespread speculation about the presence of an alien. Motta, standing at 6’6″, said he was admiring the view from the opposite side of the cliff when he was filmed, unknowingly becoming the center of an alien conspiracy.

Following the rapid circulation of the video and subsequent rumors, Motta took to filming himself on the same trail to dispel the rumors. The footage showed him in the same location, effectively debunking the alien theories and setting the record straight.

Height Teasing Taken to a New Level

Motta explained that he often gets teased for his height, but this incident was on a different scale altogether. He stated that someone had taken his photo, shared it with a gossip site, and labeled him as ‘strange’. The image quickly went viral, transforming him overnight from a respected basketball player into a supposed extra-terrestrial being.

In conclusion, the viral video that led many to believe in the presence of a ’10-foot alien’ in Brazil was nothing more than a misunderstanding. The ‘alien’ was, in fact, 21-year-old basketball player Felipe Motta, standing at a more earthly 6’6″. Motta’s story serves as a reminder of the rapidity with which misinformation can spread in our digital age and the importance of verifying information before sharing it.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

