en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Barnaby Joyce Questions Representation in Victoria’s War Memorials

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Barnaby Joyce Questions Representation in Victoria’s War Memorials

In an unexpected turn of events, former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has brought a pertinent issue to the forefront of national discourse – the representation and significance of war memorials in Victoria, Australia. His comments during a recent interview on Sky News have sparked a debate about the inclusiveness and intent of these memorials, specifically questioning whether they should represent foreign invaders, including the Japanese imperial army of World War II.

War Memorials: An Arena for Discussion?

During his interview with Sky News host Andrew Bolt, Joyce expressed his concerns about the potential glorification of foreign invasions in Australian war memorials. He pointed out the unsettling possibility that those who sought to enslave and destroy the Australian people could be commemorated alongside those who fought to protect the nation’s sovereignty. His remarks have triggered a discussion on the intent and representation of these memorials, pushing for a clearer understanding of their purpose and significance.

Revisiting the Dark Shadows of World War II

The former Deputy Prime Minister specifically referred to the Japanese imperial army’s belief during World War II that their actions were for the ‘betterment of the world.’ This belief, however, stood in stark contrast to the reality that their victory would have led to the enslavement and destruction of the Australian people. Joyce’s pointed reminder of these historical facts serves as a call to reflect on the true intent and purpose of war memorials – a tribute to the valiant Australians who laid down their lives defending their homeland.

Guarding the Sanctity of Memorials

Joyce’s observations emphasize the need to ensure that war memorials primarily honor the Australian individuals who sacrificed their lives defending the nation, rather than those who invaded it. His remarks implicitly demand that these memorials should not blur the lines between the aggressors and the defenders, but rather maintain a clear distinction, commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of Australian servicemen and women. The debate triggered by Joyce’s comments suggests a need for greater clarity in the intent and commemoration of war memorials, ensuring they properly reflect the sacrifices made by Australians in wartime.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 seconds ago
Ottawa's Connaught Public School Addresses Racial Slur Incidents Among Students
At Connaught Public School, nestled in the heart of Ottawa’s Hintonburg district, primary-age students have been implicated in a series of unsettling incidents involving racial slurs. These episodes, which transpired ahead of the new year break, were deemed serious enough to warrant a mention in the school’s weekly newsletter, thereby prompting a conversation on respect
Ottawa's Connaught Public School Addresses Racial Slur Incidents Among Students
Rice University Researchers Discover New Magnetization Phenomenon
31 seconds ago
Rice University Researchers Discover New Magnetization Phenomenon
Vistry Group to Build 40 Energy-Efficient Homes and a Specialist Care Centre in Southport
34 seconds ago
Vistry Group to Build 40 Energy-Efficient Homes and a Specialist Care Centre in Southport
Montana Judge Revokes Increased Licensing Fees for Marijuana Dispensaries
8 seconds ago
Montana Judge Revokes Increased Licensing Fees for Marijuana Dispensaries
Near Foundation Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Strong Financial Position
14 seconds ago
Near Foundation Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Strong Financial Position
Fake Doctor Accused of Newborn's Death in Ibadan: A Chilling Tale of Deception
24 seconds ago
Fake Doctor Accused of Newborn's Death in Ibadan: A Chilling Tale of Deception
Latest Headlines
World News
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety
2 mins
Rob Lowe Reveals Secrets to Age-Defying Looks: Sleep, Atkins Diet, and Sobriety
Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies
3 mins
Global Playbook 2024: WEF's 'Rebuilding Trust' and COP28's Controversies
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
4 mins
Texas Wife's Bingo Card of Husband's NFL Reactions Goes Viral
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
4 mins
2024 Australian Open: A Showcase of Tennis Talent
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
5 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter Diagnosed with Malignant Brain Tumor
Donald Trump Teases Potential Running Mate for 2024 Presidential Election
5 mins
Donald Trump Teases Potential Running Mate for 2024 Presidential Election
Tennis West Faces Uncertainty: Board Resignation and Government Funding Review
5 mins
Tennis West Faces Uncertainty: Board Resignation and Government Funding Review
Isabella Strahan, Michael Strahan's Daughter, Reveals Battle with Rare Brain Cancer
5 mins
Isabella Strahan, Michael Strahan's Daughter, Reveals Battle with Rare Brain Cancer
Paris Police Officers Demand Better Working Conditions Ahead of 2024 Olympics
5 mins
Paris Police Officers Demand Better Working Conditions Ahead of 2024 Olympics
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app