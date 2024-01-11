en English
Business

Bank of America Upgrades easyJet; Positive Forecasts for Rolls-Royce and The Sage Group

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Bank of America analysts have upgraded easyJet to a ‘Buy’ from ‘Underperform’, raising the price target from 470p to 640p. The upgrade is based on European capacity constraints that are expected to benefit future growth. Analysts foresee a surge in the holiday segment and predict stable ex-fuel unit costs. Coupled with these factors, the bank has increased its FY24 pre-tax profit forecast by 14% to £549m and applied an 11x price-to-earnings multiple to its higher earnings estimates. The shares were observed to have increased by 2.5% to 521.80p.

Positive Outlook for the Travel Industry

Analysts anticipate a 1% increase in load factors, suggesting a favourable outlook for the travel industry as capacity expands and fuel costs remain stable. This upgrade and the expected increase in profit forecast signals the revival of the aviation sector and the potential growth of airlines such as easyJet.

Rolls-Royce Expected to Report Higher Engine Flight Times

In related news, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, an aircraft engine manufacturer, is expected to report engine flight times close to 87% of pre-2019 levels. This prediction by Bank of America analysts is considered a significant boost for the company, as its revenues are partly dependent on engine usage.

Sage Group PLC Expected to Report Increased Sales

In a different sector, UBS analysts predict that The Sage Group PLC, a payment processing firm, will report sales of £572 million for the first quarter of 2024. This figure represents a 10.1% organic increase, albeit slightly lower than previous quarter’s growth owing to currency exchange factors.

AFC Energy Highlighted as Top Stock

Lastly, AFC Energy PLC, a company specializing in hydrogen-powered generators, is starting commercialization of its generators. Analysts from Peel Hunt have highlighted the company as a top stock in the smaller cap market, taking into account the market’s infancy and historically high costs.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

