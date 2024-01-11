en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bank of America Downgrades Diageo Amidst Predicted Beverage Sector Challenges

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Bank of America Downgrades Diageo Amidst Predicted Beverage Sector Challenges

Bank of America has revised its rating for Diageo PLC, a leading spirits company, from ‘buy’ to ‘neutral’. This change comes in anticipation of the beverage sector grappling with challenges in 2024. These include a decline in consumer spending in Europe and the United States, complications with currency exchange, and the potential imposition of tariffs on Cognac in China. The bank’s analysts have observed a more pronounced deceleration in industry growth in 2023 than anticipated and predict a possible stagnation or decrease in certain quarters of the upcoming year.

Projected Growth Amidst Potential Challenges

Despite the potential hurdles, Diageo is projected to witness a 1.5% growth in its U.S. spirits business in 2024. This is attributed to favorable shipment comparisons and a robust innovation pipeline. However, the bank estimates that Diageo’s long-term growth in the U.S. will be 3%, lagging behind the industry average and consensus.

Beer Companies as Top Beverage Stocks

Meanwhile, beer companies such as Heineken N.V. and Carlsberg have been identified as top beverage stocks by the Bank of America. This is due to their attractive valuations, the potential for cost reductions, and the inherent resilience of beer in weaker consumer markets. The bank continues to maintain a ‘buy’ rating for Heineken and Carlsberg, with price targets of €113 and DKr1100, respectively.

Diageo’s Targeted Share Price

Despite the downgrade, Diageo is still targeted for a 3050p share price by the bank, which is nearly 9% higher than its current market value. This suggests that even amidst forecasted challenges, Diageo’s potential for growth remains recognized and valued.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Parallel Carbon Raises $3.6M Seed Funding to Revolutionize Clean Energy Production
Parallel Carbon, a pioneer in clean hydrogen production and atmospheric carbon dioxide removal, has successfully raised $3.6 million in a Seed funding round. Aramco Ventures led the funding round, with notable contributions from Counteract, Axon Partners, DNX Ventures, Voyagers, Rumbo Ventures, and angel investor Andrew MacKay. The funds are earmarked to boost the company’s innovative
Parallel Carbon Raises $3.6M Seed Funding to Revolutionize Clean Energy Production
Inflation Surpasses Expectations; Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Triumphs
7 mins ago
Inflation Surpasses Expectations; Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Triumphs
Clearmind Medicine Inc. Stock Plummets Following Announcement of Financial Transactions
7 mins ago
Clearmind Medicine Inc. Stock Plummets Following Announcement of Financial Transactions
British Columbia's Wine Industry: A Battle Against Winter Freeze
3 mins ago
British Columbia's Wine Industry: A Battle Against Winter Freeze
Accor Group Strengthens Presence in the Philippines with Two New Properties
4 mins ago
Accor Group Strengthens Presence in the Philippines with Two New Properties
Delhi Business Owners Under Investigation for Alleged Cheating of Nearly 1.7 Crore Rupees
5 mins ago
Delhi Business Owners Under Investigation for Alleged Cheating of Nearly 1.7 Crore Rupees
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
3 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
3 mins
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
5 mins
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
5 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
6 mins
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
6 mins
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
6 mins
Rat Infestation Nightmare: A Doncaster Couple's Horrifying Experience
The Simple Secrets to Aging Well: Experts' Recommendations
6 mins
The Simple Secrets to Aging Well: Experts' Recommendations
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants
8 mins
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
1 hour
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app