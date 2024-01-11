en English
Bahamas

Bahamas Marks Majority Rule Day, Reflects on Journey Toward Equality and Independence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST
The Bahamas marked its Majority Rule Day on January 10, 2024, commemorating the pivotal moment in 1967 when the Bahamian people achieved majority rule, an event that signaled the dawn of decolonization and set the stage for the islands’ independence from British rule in 1973. This significant national holiday is celebrated with parades, cultural performances, and impactful speeches by political figures, aiming to honor the legacy of the fight for equality and self-governance in the Bahamas.

Embodying Bahamian Identity and Progress

Majority Rule Day is more than just a public holiday; it embodies national pride and serves as a reminder of the importance of democracy and civil rights in the Bahamas. The day is an opportunity for Bahamians to reflect on their national identity and the strides made since the establishment of majority rule. The festivities, which include music, dance, traditional cuisine, and participation by residents and visitors alike, showcase the vibrant Bahamian culture.

Voices of Leadership

Prime Minister Philip E. Davis, in his remarks posted on Facebook, underscored the importance of every Bahamian having a say in the nation’s destiny. His wishes extended to the people of The Bahamas as they celebrated 57 years of Majority Rule. He acknowledged the founding fathers and mothers who fought for independence and highlighted the struggle for freedom, the nation’s achievements since Majority Rule, and the ongoing fight for justice, dignity, and security. The Prime Minister also pointed out the progress made in education, energy reform, agriculture, and emergency preparedness, emphasizing the importance of every Bahamian having a voice in shaping the nation’s destiny.

Addressing Contemporary Issues

During the Majority Rule Day ceremony at Zion Baptist Church, Pastor TG Morrison addressed the issue of illegal immigration, terming it an existential threat to The Bahamas. However, Defence Force Commodore Raymond King stated that irregular migration from Haiti had seen a 22% decline in 2023, with no reported or detected migrant landings. Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell remarked that migration is essential to maintain the country’s population and meet labor demand. Rev Morrison also called for a review of citizenship laws, sparking a debate regarding the benefits and consequences of cheap foreign labor in the country.

Continuing the Legacy

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, encouraged Bahamians to continue to build on the legacy of Majority Rule Day. Reflecting on the events of January 10, 1967, she highlighted the fight for justice, liberty, and equality. The Ministry also celebrated local foot-soldiers from Grand Bahama who played a role in developing the communities on the island.

Majority Rule Day symbolizes a shift towards social and economic justice and equal opportunities for the people of the Bahamas. The election outcomes resulting in the Progressive Liberal Party’s triumph marked a pivotal moment for various communities and signaled a new era of inclusivity. Lynden Pindling, the first prime minister from the majority Black population, played a significant role in driving the Bahamas towards its independence on July 10, 1973. It is also a day to memorialize the successful struggle of the African majority to end centuries of white minority political rule in The Bahamas.

Bahamas History
