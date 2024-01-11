en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Bahamas Commemorates Majority Rule Day with Nationwide Celebrations

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Bahamas Commemorates Majority Rule Day with Nationwide Celebrations

On January 10th, every year, the Bahamas comes alive in celebration, marking a pivotal moment in its history, the Majority Rule Day. This significant public holiday commemorates the day in 1967 when the Bahamas achieved majority rule for the first time, a monumental shift in political power that ensured the country’s majority population, predominantly of African descent, could fully participate in the governance of their homeland. The day is symbolically rich, draped in the colors of equality and civil rights, and has played a crucial role in leading the Bahamas towards its eventual independence from British colonial rule in 1973.

Historical Narrative and the Path to Majority Rule

The journey to Majority Rule was not a walk in the park. It was a fight, a struggle for justice, dignity, and security. The Bahamians, with a steely resolve, engaged in a rigorous battle against systemic oppression, their eyes set firmly on the prize – social justice and equity. The progress made since that monumental achievement is remarkable, with significant advancements observed in education, sovereignty, and national development. Majority Rule Day, thus, serves not just as a reminder of this hard-earned victory, but also as a call to action for continued progress and safeguarding of Bahamian rights.

Celebrating Majority Rule Day

The spirit of Majority Rule Day resonates in every corner of the islands, reflected in the various celebrations – parades, cultural performances, and community gatherings. It’s a time when the Bahamian community comes together, united in the memories of the past and the hopes of the future. A special mention must be made of the Ecumenical Service, hosted by the Government and The Bahamas Christian Council at Zion Baptist Church, an integral part of the Majority Rule Day commemorations.

Majority Rule Day: A Symbol of Equality and Fair Play

The celebration of Majority Rule Day goes beyond the festivities and the public holiday. It is a symbol, a beacon of equality and fair play. It’s a testament to the Bahamian spirit, their fight against oppression, and their victory over systemic inequalities. As the Bahamas commemorates Majority Rule Day with nationwide celebrations, it reinforces the nation’s commitment to uphold the principles of justice, equity, and dignity, thereby ensuring a brighter future for all Bahamians.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
26 seconds ago
Zambia's Millers Association Responds to Growing Mealie Meal Demand
The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has made a decisive move to address the growing demand for mealie meal, a staple food derived from ground maize, in the country’s eastern areas. This initiative is part of a broader strategy by MAZ aimed at ensuring food security and a steady supply of mealie meal across Zambia.
Zambia's Millers Association Responds to Growing Mealie Meal Demand
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition
42 mins ago
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition
Red Sea Trade Disruptions Threaten Global Economy: Maersk CEO Warns
1 hour ago
Red Sea Trade Disruptions Threaten Global Economy: Maersk CEO Warns
Retired Citizens Spearhead Green Revolution in Bengaluru with Tree-Planting Initiatives
59 seconds ago
Retired Citizens Spearhead Green Revolution in Bengaluru with Tree-Planting Initiatives
Forgotten Heroes: Nigerian Civil War Veterans Protest Over Unpaid Pensions
1 min ago
Forgotten Heroes: Nigerian Civil War Veterans Protest Over Unpaid Pensions
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling
32 mins ago
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
2 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
4 mins
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
4 mins
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
9 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
10 mins
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
17 mins
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
21 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
21 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app