Fashion

Baby Phat Marks 25th Anniversary with Iconic Puffer Jacket Relaunch

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Baby Phat Marks 25th Anniversary with Iconic Puffer Jacket Relaunch

Marking a milestone in the fashion industry, Baby Phat, the brand that revolutionized early 2000s fashion, is commemorating its 25th anniversary with the re-release of its iconic faux fur-trimmed puffer jacket. The jacket, a cultural signifier from the era, returns with its signature design elements intact, this time presenting a broader color palette and inclusive size range.

Reviving an Icon

The relaunched jacket retains its original gold embroidered logo, gold hardware, and the trademark faux fur-trimmed hood, elements that made it a standout piece in the early 2000s. In a nod to contemporary fashion preferences, the jacket now comes in an array of new colors, including black, red, ‘Olive Green,’ and ‘Sand.’ Importantly, the brand has expanded its size range, offering the jacket in sizes from XS to 3X, making it accessible to a wider audience. The jacket retails for $120 USD and is available for purchase on the Baby Phat website.

Generating Buzz

To drum up excitement for the jacket’s comeback, Kimora Lee Simmons, the founder of Baby Phat, and her daughter Ming Lee Simmons have taken to modeling the jacket themselves. Their involvement has sparked anticipation on various social media platforms, making the jacket’s re-release a hot topic of discussion. Furthermore, the resurgence of early 2000s fashion trends and the jacket’s popularity in vintage and thrift stores among the Gen-Z audience align perfectly with the timing of this relaunch.

From Past to Present

The Baby Phat brand was initially launched in 1999 and was widely recognized for its glittery velour tracksuits and denim. The brand ceased operations in 2010, only to be resurrected by Simmons with the help of her daughters, acting as muses for the relaunch. Since its revival, Baby Phat has released capsule collaborations with retailers such as Forever 21 and Macy’s, solidifying its place in the current fashion landscape.

As Baby Phat celebrates its 25th anniversary by reviving its iconic puffer jacket, the brand continues to influence fashion trends while upholding its legacy as a cultural staple.

Fashion
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

