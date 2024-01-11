en English
BNN Newsroom

Babri Masjid Litigant Iqbal Ansari to Attend Ram Temple Event: A Step Towards Communal Harmony

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Babri Masjid Litigant Iqbal Ansari to Attend Ram Temple Event: A Step Towards Communal Harmony

In a gesture exemplifying communal harmony and reconciliation, Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the contentious Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, has reportedly been invited to attend the upcoming Ram Temple event. His acceptance of the invitation represents a significant step towards bridging the historical divide between the Hindu and Muslim communities over the sacred Ayodhya site.

A Symbolic Gesture

Ansari’s decision to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony symbolizes a personal commitment to fostering unity and healing. This move stands in stark contrast to the stance taken by the Congress party, which has declined the invitation, labeling the event as an ‘RSS/BJP event’.

Unveiling a New Chapter

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, scheduled for January 22, marks a new chapter in the Ayodhya narrative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the installation of the Ram Lalla idol at the grand temple, signifying the culmination of a decades-long dispute that saw its resolution in a Supreme Court verdict in November 2019. The court’s permission for the construction of the Ram Temple where the Babri Masjid once stood has led to this transformative moment.

Towards Unity and Reconciliation

The decision to invite Ansari, a staunch supporter of the Babri Masjid, to the Ram Temple inauguration, is indicative of efforts to involve everyone in the process of constructing a new temple. It is a significant stride towards fostering unity and healing the divisions that have characterized the historical conflict over the Ayodhya site.

Dil Bar Irshad
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

