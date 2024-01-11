en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB

In a significant move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recommended former Test cricketer, Azhar Ali, for the role of Director at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The Board’s interim management committee, under the chairmanship of Zaka Ashraf, has forwarded Ali’s nomination to the Federal Sports Minister, Fawad Hasan Fawad, for approval. The PCB is currently awaiting the Prime Minister’s consent, as per the directive, before confirming any appointments.

Azhar Ali: A Stellar Cricket Career

Azhar Ali, an iconic figure in Pakistan cricket, has had a distinguished career, both on the national and international stage. The 38-year-old cricketer, known for his style and sportsmanship, has made significant contributions to the Pakistan national team. His career is studded with several memorable moments, including a remarkable triple-century against the West Indies in 2016. Despite stepping down from the national team’s captaincy, Ali continues to be an active participant in first-class cricket. Recently, he scored his 50th first-class century for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

PCB’s Endeavors: Beyond the Directorship

In addition to nominating Azhar Ali for the NCA directorship, the PCB is also pursuing other initiatives. One such endeavor includes organizing T10 matches involving Pakistani teams and the English county team, Middlesex. The matches are scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from January 24 to 26. However, before moving forward, the PCB is awaiting clearance from the federal ministry.

With these developments, the PCB is taking significant strides towards fostering cricket in the country. The appointment of a former national team captain as the NCA Director and the organization of international T10 matches are expected to boost the sport’s profile both domestically and internationally. As with their nomination of Azhar Ali, the PCB’s decisions reflect its commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the sport across Pakistan.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
12 seconds ago
MSC Cruises to Deploy MSC Seascape to Galveston, Expanding U.S. Operations
With an eye on further cementing its presence in the U.S. market, MSC Cruises is poised to expand its operations by introducing MSC Seascape to Galveston, Texas, as its homeport in November 2025. One of the company’s latest vessels, MSC Seascape will offer travelers 7-night cruises to various destinations in Mexico and Central America –
MSC Cruises to Deploy MSC Seascape to Galveston, Expanding U.S. Operations
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
38 seconds ago
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
39 seconds ago
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Expected in Utah
12 seconds ago
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Expected in Utah
Lord Pickles Calls for Reform in Post-Government Job Vetting System
16 seconds ago
Lord Pickles Calls for Reform in Post-Government Job Vetting System
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
18 seconds ago
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Latest Headlines
World News
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
2 mins
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
2 mins
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
2 mins
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
9 mins
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
10 mins
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
11 mins
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
12 mins
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
13 mins
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
13 mins
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
29 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app