Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB

In a significant move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recommended former Test cricketer, Azhar Ali, for the role of Director at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The Board’s interim management committee, under the chairmanship of Zaka Ashraf, has forwarded Ali’s nomination to the Federal Sports Minister, Fawad Hasan Fawad, for approval. The PCB is currently awaiting the Prime Minister’s consent, as per the directive, before confirming any appointments.

Azhar Ali: A Stellar Cricket Career

Azhar Ali, an iconic figure in Pakistan cricket, has had a distinguished career, both on the national and international stage. The 38-year-old cricketer, known for his style and sportsmanship, has made significant contributions to the Pakistan national team. His career is studded with several memorable moments, including a remarkable triple-century against the West Indies in 2016. Despite stepping down from the national team’s captaincy, Ali continues to be an active participant in first-class cricket. Recently, he scored his 50th first-class century for the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

PCB’s Endeavors: Beyond the Directorship

In addition to nominating Azhar Ali for the NCA directorship, the PCB is also pursuing other initiatives. One such endeavor includes organizing T10 matches involving Pakistani teams and the English county team, Middlesex. The matches are scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from January 24 to 26. However, before moving forward, the PCB is awaiting clearance from the federal ministry.

With these developments, the PCB is taking significant strides towards fostering cricket in the country. The appointment of a former national team captain as the NCA Director and the organization of international T10 matches are expected to boost the sport’s profile both domestically and internationally. As with their nomination of Azhar Ali, the PCB’s decisions reflect its commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the sport across Pakistan.