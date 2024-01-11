en English
Business

Awaiting Inflation Data: Global Markets And The Federal Reserve’s Policy Decisions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
US equity futures and European stocks saw marginal gains as investors held their breath for inflation data set to influence Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. The S&P 500 teetered on the edge of recovery, brushing past its previous all-time high from two years ago. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency stocks surged in premarket trading following the regulatory approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Market Movements Ahead of Inflation Data

Wall Street giant, Citigroup Inc., earmarked a hefty $1.3 billion reserve to cushion risks in Argentina and Russia. But all eyes are on the imminent US inflation report. Analysts predict a year-over-year core inflation drop to 3.8% in December, down from 4% in the preceding month. If confirmed, this easing of prices may stir hopes of a Fed rate cut in May, potentially energizing stocks and bonds. However, market reactions could be swayed by trends in service prices.

Global Market Trends Amidst Inflation Uncertainties

US Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield dipping below 4%. Spurred by escalating tensions in the Middle East, oil prices experienced an uptick. Bitcoin soared past $47,000 in the wake of the SEC’s ETF approval. Amidst this whirlwind of activity, investors are bracing themselves for potential market volatility following the release of US consumer price data.

Fed Officials Weigh In

Opinions within the Fed differ. Some officials, like John Williams of the New York Fed, believe that the current policy levels are sufficiently poised to rein in inflation to the target rate. Others speculate on potential rate cuts as the economy slows. The forthcoming US CPI, initial jobless claims data, and a medley of international economic indicators will be under scrutiny, alongside the quarterly results from major US banks and speeches by Fed and ECB representatives.

The release of the US inflation data, the Fed’s stance on rate cuts, and the market’s reaction to these developments could hold significant implications for investors worldwide. As the world hedge their bets on the outcome, the tension hangs palpable in the air.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

