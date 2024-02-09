Zayed International Airport: Honoring a Legacy and Redefining Travel

In a ceremonial tribute to the UAE's Founding Father, the Abu Dhabi International Airport has been renamed Zayed International Airport. The renaming, unveiled on February 9, 2024, was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports' Board of Directors.

Honoring a Legacy: The Renaming

The renaming of Abu Dhabi International Airport to Zayed International Airport is a testament to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's visionary leadership. The new name reflects Emirati culture and Arabian heritage, aiming to provide an innovative and seamless airport experience.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure at Zayed International Airport is designed to meet high standards of quality and traveler expectations. The airport's new brand identity draws inspiration from Abu Dhabi's landscape, history, and the design of the airport itself.

The Hub of Innovation: Terminal A

Terminal A, the crown jewel of Zayed International Airport, is a marvel of modern architecture. Capable of handling up to 45 million passengers annually, it has been successful since its opening. In the first 60 days of full operation, the terminal welcomed 4.48 million passengers.

The terminal's commercial zone features 163 retail and food & beverage concessionaires, offering passengers a wide variety of shopping and dining opportunities. The digital showcases and promotions celebrated the unveiling of the new brand, providing an immersive experience for visitors.

A Global Hub: Reinforcing Abu Dhabi's Position

The renaming of the airport is part of a broader initiative to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for travel, trade, and commerce. Zayed International Airport served 117 destinations in December 2023, marking a 20% increase from the previous year.

Abu Dhabi Airports' five commercial airports saw a significant increase in passenger demand in 2023, with a 44.5% increase over 2022. The company expects further growth in passenger and cargo traffic in the future.

As Zayed International Airport takes flight, it carries with it the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, embodying the spirit of innovation and progress that he envisioned for the UAE. The airport stands as a beacon of Emirati culture and Arabian heritage, welcoming the world to experience the warmth of Abu Dhabi's hospitality.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and seamless airport experience, Zayed International Airport is poised to redefine the travel experience, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for travel, trade, and commerce.