World's Most Traveled Person, Fred Finn, Revisits His Concorde Memories in Barbados

Embodying the spirit of a global wanderer, Fred Finn, recognized as the World's Most Traveled Person, stepped onto Barbadian soil, visiting the Barbados Concorde Experience. Here, he rekindled his cherished memories with the iconic Concorde aircraft, a supersonic marvel that has been preserved at the location and has been closed to the public.

A Concorde Enthusiast Through and Through

Having flown on the Concorde over 700 times, Finn's bond with the aircraft is unique and enduring. A particular favorite was Seat 9A, where he spent countless hours traversing the skies. During his visit, he met Hadley Bourne, CEO of Grantley Adams International Airport Inc., and expressed his profound connection to the aircraft. For Finn, revisiting the Concorde was akin to a homecoming.

Unparalleled Legacy of the Concorde

Even though the Concorde ceased commercial operations in 2003, Fred Finn's record of flying aboard the supersonic jet is unchallenged. At the age of 83, this British-born traveler carries with him a legacy intertwined with the Concorde's own. His connection to the aircraft dates back to its inaugural flight from Washington DC in 1976.

A Living Record Holder

Finn, who has been recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most flights on the Concorde, totals an impressive 718 trips and over 22 million kilometers traveled. His global journeys have seen him explore 150 countries, with his life now oscillating between the United Kingdom and Ukraine, his wife's homeland. Currently residing at the Elegant Tamarind Hotel in Barbados, Finn anticipates the day the Concorde will be unveiled as an attraction.