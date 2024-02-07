Vintage Plane Collector Flies Aero 145 from Australia to Czechia: A Testimony to Aviation History

Unrelenting determination and a passion for aviation history have driven Richard Santus, an experienced pilot and vintage plane collector, to complete a formidable feat. Santus recently flew a 1960 Czechoslovak-made Aero 145 aircraft from Australia to Podhořany, east Bohemia, a journey covering nearly 20,000 kilometers over two months.

Advertisment

The Aero 145: A Historical Marvel

The Aero 145, revered for its aerodynamic airframe and fuel efficiency, holds a special place in aviation history as a renowned design from Czechoslovakia. The rarity of this aircraft, with just a handful of models still operational globally, further stirred Santus's interest. The plane had initially been flown to Australia in 1961 by a father-son duo. After the owner's demise, his son sold it to Santus, who decided to fly it back to Czechia, honoring the original journey and underscoring his dedication to preserving vintage aircraft.

A Journey Filled with Challenges

Advertisment

The expedition, originally planned to conclude by Christmas, extended into late January due to a series of bureaucratic obstacles. Santus faced significant delays, including a night spent in an Indonesian jail and difficulties in securing flight permits. Nevertheless, his resolve remained unshaken. Santus skillfully navigated the vintage aircraft back to Czechia, modifying his route to circumvent conflict zones in the Middle East.

Unwavering Commitment to Aviation History

Despite the trials and tribulations, Santus's journey exemplifies an unwavering commitment to aviation history and the conservation of vintage aircraft. His endeavor to fly the Aero 145 back to its homeland, braving numerous challenges, serves as a testament to his passion and respect for the historical significance of this rare aircraft.