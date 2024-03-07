Urgent Call for Atol Renewals by CAA: 50% Holders Yet to Apply as Deadline Nears

With the April 1 deadline for Atol renewals fast approaching, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an urgent plea to license holders. Michael Budge, CAA's head of Atol, highlighted the critical situation at the Abta Travel Finance Conference in London, noting that nearly half of the businesses due for renewal have not yet submitted their applications.

Deadline Looms for Atol Holders

During his speech, Budge emphasized the importance of timely applications, revealing that out of 660 renewals due in March, 315 companies are still to apply. With Easter holidays on the horizon, the urgency is compounded for businesses to maintain their ability to sell Atol-protected holidays. Budge reassured holders, suggesting that the renewal process might be simpler for some, thanks to better financial understanding and management within companies.

Risks of Late Submission

Failure to submit renewal applications on time could result in companies temporarily losing their Atol certification, disrupting their ability to legally sell protected holidays. Budge stressed the 'last in, last out' nature of the renewal process and encouraged companies to engage with the CAA early to avoid last-minute complications. He noted a 'renewed momentum' towards proposed Atol reforms but remained non-committal on specifics.

Industry Reactions and Concerns

Simon Bunce, Abta's director of legal affairs, expressed concerns over the necessity and scale of the proposed Atol reforms, suggesting that the system functions well as it is, with few significant failures outside of the notable exception of Thomas Cook. Bunce advocated for a balanced approach to any changes, reflecting the industry's need for clarity and stability.

The call for urgent action by the CAA serves as a critical reminder for Atol holders of the importance of compliance and the potential consequences of delay. As the deadline approaches, the travel industry watches closely, hoping for a smooth renewal process and constructive dialogue on future reforms.