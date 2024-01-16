UN Secretary-General Urges Aviation Industry to Embrace a Carbon-Neutral Future

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a clarion call to the aviation industry at the Sustainable Regional Aviation Forum in São Miguel, Portugal. Amidst a backdrop of the hottest year on record, Guterres highlighted the need for the aviation industry to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy sources and align with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) ambitious goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Advertisment

Aviation's Decarbonization Challenge

Despite being a significant pillar of global connectivity and economic sustainability, the aviation industry is notorious as one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize, contributing to 2% of global emissions. Guterres underscored that the path towards a carbon-neutral future entails more than just offsetting emissions. The industry must actively reduce its carbon output.

Leading the Charge Towards a Carbon-Neutral Future

Advertisment

The Sustainable Regional Aviation Forum presented an ideal platform for industry leaders and policymakers to deliberate on practical strategies towards achieving a carbon-neutral future. Guterres emphasized the need for developing clean fuel sources, implementing smart economic policies, and enacting regulations to support a just and equitable transition. This transition should include carbon pricing and subsidies for sustainable aviation fuels.

Significant Strides Towards Sustainability

Positive steps are already underway. Brazilian airline, Azul, has been lauded for its climate neutrality plans, approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Azul aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, five years ahead of the broader industry target. Furthermore, the First Movers Coalition, a global public-private partnership, has garnered over 120 commitments from 96 members to decarbonize the world's heavy-emitting sectors, with a collective estimated annual demand of $16 billion for emerging climate technologies.

In addition to these, a report titled 'The Potential Role of Ammonia as a Low Carbon Aviation Fuel' has highlighted the potential of ammonia as an alternative low carbon fuel for the aviation sector, further expanding the horizons of sustainable aviation. Guterres' call to action at the Forum is a pivotal moment in the ongoing narrative of aviation and sustainability, indicating a renewed global commitment to tackling the climate crisis head-on.