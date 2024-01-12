Turbli Reveals the Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023

Have you ever been on a flight that has been interrupted by the jarring reality of turbulence? It’s a phenomenon familiar to many, a major cause of anxiety among passengers, defined by the National Weather Service as the irregular motion of the air resulting from eddies and vertical currents. While light turbulence might only cause minor discomfort, severe turbulence can elevate the experience to a more daunting one, with objects becoming dislodged and the aircraft experiencing sharp drops.

Unsettling Statistics

Statistics from the National Centre for Atmospheric Research paint a vivid picture. Approximately 65,000 flights encounter moderate turbulence annually, with around 5,500 experiencing the terror of severe turbulence. This data offers a glimpse into the commonality of such aerial disturbances and their potential impact on flight safety and passenger comfort.

Turbli’s Analytical Approach

A comprehensive analysis by the turbulence prediction website, Turbli, reviewed data from a staggering 150,000 flight routes to identify the most turbulent flights of 2023. The most turbulent route identified was from Santiago, Chile, to Viru Viru International airport in Bolivia. This was closely followed by the flight from Almaty, Kazakhstan, to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Geographical Hotspots

Interestingly, the study also revealed that six of the most turbulent journeys are domestic routes within Japan and China. Additionally, two European routes, specifically from Milan to Geneva and Milan to Zurich, were also among the top contenders. Ignacio Gallego Marcos, the founder of Turbli, noted that routes traversing over mountainous regions such as the Andes and the Alps are more susceptible to turbulence due to the phenomenon known as mountain wave turbulence.

As the aviation industry continues to evolve, understanding and predicting turbulence will remain a crucial aspect of ensuring flight safety and enhancing passenger comfort. It’s a complex dance with the forces of nature, where knowledge and preparation can help mitigate the unease caused by the unpredictable movement of our atmosphere.