Turbli and Flying Calmly: A New Approach to Overcome Flight Anxiety

Imagine the scene: soaring high above the Atlantic, the seatbelt sign flickers on followed by the ominous announcement of upcoming turbulence. The sudden jolts and the unsettling drops that follow are enough to send chills down the spine of even the most seasoned travelers. One such individual is Cathman More, whose unnerving experience during a flight from Florida to London sparked a quest to regain control over his fear of flying. His allies in this journey? An innovative website called Turbli and a unique app named Flying Calmly.

Weathering the Storm with Turbli

Established in 2021, Turbli has emerged as a beacon of reassurance for those dreading turbulence. By meticulously analyzing weather forecasts utilized by flight crews, this service provides a detailed turbulence forecast. However, it’s not a tool for long-term planning—it can only be used 36 hours before a flight to ensure accuracy. Graphs illustrate the potential severity of turbulence along a flight’s path, giving travelers like More a tangible understanding of what they might face.

Flying Calmly: A New Perspective on Air Travel

While Turbli offers pre-flight insights, Flying Calmly provides real-time data during a journey. Utilizing phone sensors, the app presents information on the aircraft’s movement. For More, this feature was instrumental in shifting his focus away from his anxiety and towards understanding the flight’s dynamics.

The Limitations and Unpredictability of Flight

These technologies, despite their usefulness, have their limitations. They cannot predict real-time modifications to flight paths made by pilots to avoid turbulence. This unpredictability was underscored when a colleague of More’s experienced extreme turbulence on a flight, despite Turbli’s forecast showing minimal disturbance. Yet, More argues, these tools can still give a sense of control back to travelers by providing information.

A Word of Caution

Paul Williams, an atmospheric science professor, suggests that while these apps can be entertaining, they might also amplify anxiety for some flyers. His advice is to trust in the pilots’ expertise and experience in navigating turbulence, rather than relying solely on apps. The true essence of air travel, he suggests, lies in surrendering control and enjoying the journey.