The Secret Language of the Skies: Decoding Flight Attendants' Codewords

Have you ever wondered if flight attendants are talking about you in code? According to Jay Robert, a former senior cabin crew member for Emirates and founder of the Fly Guy's Cabin Crew Lounge network, they likely are. Robert has lifted the veil on the secret language of the skies, revealing the codewords cabin crew use to discreetly discuss passengers' behaviors and characteristics.

Decoding the Airborne Lexicon

The airborne lexicon is rich and multifaceted, with many of the terms having dual meanings. For instance, the term 'VIP,' known universally as 'Very Important Person,' holds a different meaning in cabin crew lingo. It stands for 'Very Irritating Person,' a nod to passengers whose demands can sometimes stretch the patience of the crew. Similarly, 'BOB' can stand for 'Best On Board' or 'Babe On Board,' referring to a passenger who is either well-liked for their demeanor or found attractive by the crew.

Dealing with Troublesome Passengers

Not all codewords are compliments, however. 'PITA' stands for 'Pain In The Backside,' a term reserved for troublesome passengers. Similarly, a less complimentary term is 'Philip,' short for 'Passenger I'd Like to Punch,' indicating a passenger who has severely irritated the crew. According to Robert, flight attendants find it particularly annoying when passengers frequently press the call button, which can rapidly earn them the 'Philip' label and result in subpar service.

More Than Just Nicknames

Other codewords in the air include 'ABP' for 'Able Bodied Passenger/Person,' which also doubles as a term for attractive passengers, and 'SVML' for 'Suddenly Vegetarian Meal' when a passenger changes their meal preference without prior notice. If you are a 'Passenger Of Size' or 'POS,' you may need an extension seatbelt. A 'mermaid' is a passenger who tries to block adjacent seats to keep them empty. There are also Special Services Request codes used for more official matters, such as 'DEPA' or 'DEPNAD' for deported individuals.

So next time you fly, remember: the friendly skies have a language all their own. And the secret codewords used by your flight attendants might just provide some insight into how they view you as a passenger.