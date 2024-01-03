en English
Aviation

The Future Awaits: A Look at the Potential of 7th Generation Fighter Jets

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
The Future Awaits: A Look at the Potential of 7th Generation Fighter Jets

The buzz around the potential advent of 7th generation fighter jets is gradually gaining momentum, even as 6th generation fighters such as the NGAD, Tempest, and F/A-XX are still under development. The concepts related to 7th generation jets are in their nascent stage and are being discussed in defense circles as a future possibility.

Generations of Fighter Jets: A Marketing Strategy Turned Norm

Gareth Jennings, an Aviation Editor at Janes, highlights that the concept of fighter jet generations, starting with the ‘fifth-generation’ label by Lockheed Martin, was originally a marketing strategy. However, this term has now become a widely accepted means to categorize the progressive advancements of military aircraft. Jennings explains the progression of jet generations, stating that each new generation retains key attributes of its predecessors while introducing new performance attributes.

Anticipated Features of 7th Generation Fighter Jets

Jennings speculates that 7th generation fighters might incorporate technologies that have not yet been conceptualized and could potentially operate autonomously, without the need for a human pilot. His views are echoed by Rob Enderle, a technology analyst, who suggests that advancements in the Metaverse, 3D metal printing, simulations, and autonomous technology could fast-track the creation of new fighters.

The Road Ahead: Challenges and Collaboration

The timeline for the introduction of a 7th generation fighter is uncertain. Jennings estimates that it might not be until the 2070s or later, owing to the complexities of technology and costs involved. Additionally, multinational collaboration might become indispensable for the development and production of such advanced aircraft, signifying a new era of international cooperation in military aviation.

Aviation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

