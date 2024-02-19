Swissport International Expands Presence to Al-Ula Airport, Amplifying Growth in Saudi Arabia's Aviation Sector

Swissport International AG, the global leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, has broadened its footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, initiating operations at the Al-Ula Airport. This strategic expansion underscores Swissport's commitment to Saudi Arabia's burgeoning aviation industry as it aligns with the nation's Vision 2030 to propel the sector to global prominence.

Swissport's Expansion: A Step Forward in Saudi Arabia's Aviation Sector

Marking its sixth location within Saudi Arabia, Swissport commenced its operations at the Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Al-Ula by handling a Royal Jordanian flight from Amman, Jordan. The inauguration encapsulates the company's strategic commitment to the Kingdom and the broader Middle Eastern region. Swissport is set to provide passenger and ramp handling services, starting with two weekly flights between Al-Ula and Amman.

Al-Ula: The Historic City's Rising Significance in Tourism and Aviation

Al-Ula, a city recognized for its rich history and burgeoning tourism sector, has seen an influx of over 2 million passengers in 2023. Swissport's expansion into Al-Ula Airport is a testament to the city's growing importance in the regional aviation landscape. The company's strategic move aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader vision to enhance its aviation infrastructure, catering to the increasing number of tourists and business travelers.

Swissport and ASYAD Holding: A Partnership Amplifying Growth

Swissport's partnership with ASYAD Holding, a leading logistics provider in the Middle East, has proven fruitful. Since entering the Saudi market in 2016, the partnership has seen significant growth, servicing 7.7 million passengers and handling 28,000 flights in 2023, reflecting a substantial increase from the previous year. The collaboration is set to further accelerate Swissport's growth in the region, with a focus on air cargo handling, airport ground services, and lounge hospitality, particularly for Saudi carriers.