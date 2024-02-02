Super Bowl Surge: Las Vegas Airports Brace for Aircraft Parking Rush

Ahead of the Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 12th, 2023, Las Vegas airports are bracing for an unprecedented influx of private aircrafts. According to airport and Federal Aviation Administration officials, all 475 parking spaces at the airports in the vicinity of the city are fully booked. This includes the bustling Harry Reid International Airport and other general aviation airports under the supervision of the Clark County Department of Aviation.

Las Vegas: A Magnet for Major Events

The Super Bowl, America's most-watched annual sporting event, is not the first to lead to an air traffic surge in Las Vegas. The city, famed for its vibrant nightlife and casinos, experienced similar capacity issues during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. With the Super Bowl approaching, commercial airlines are bolstering their schedules with additional flights, further intensifying the air traffic. In 2023, the Las Vegas airport witnessed a record-breaking number of 57.6 million passengers.

The Taylor Swift Conundrum

Among those potentially affected by the parking scarcity could be pop sensation Taylor Swift. Swift, who is expected to attend the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, has a concert in Tokyo on February 10th. While Swift has multiple private jets at her disposal for the transpacific journey, the unavailability of parking spots in Las Vegas could pose a challenge.

Alternative Parking Solutions

In light of the parking space crisis, airports are suggesting a 'drop-and-go' approach, where aircrafts unload passengers and then park at distant airports. Airports within a 100-mile radius of Las Vegas might still offer parking spaces. Despite the high demand, parking rates for aircraft during the Super Bowl weekend remain at standard fees, ranging from $20 to $150 per day. This contrasts sharply with the exorbitant prices of Super Bowl event tickets and nearby casino parking fees.