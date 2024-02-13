Sunshine State Connections: Silver Airways Launches New Nonstop Route from Fort Myers to Key West

Fort Myers, prepare for takeoff! Silver Airways is set to launch a new nonstop route connecting Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) to the picturesque Key West (EYW), starting this April.

Advertisment

A Convenient Connection

Operating four weekly flights on an ATR-42 aircraft, the new service aims to bridge the gap between these two stunning Florida destinations. This announcement marks a significant milestone for Silver Airways, as it continues to expand its network and offer seamless connections to travelers.

Steve Rossum, CEO of Silver Airways, expressed his excitement about the new route: "We are thrilled to connect Fort Myers with Key West, providing an easy and convenient option for travelers to explore more of the Sunshine State. Our commitment to offering a safe, reliable, and customer-focused service remains our top priority."

Advertisment

Discover Florida and Beyond

In addition to the direct flights between Fort Myers and Key West, the new route will also offer convenient connections to Silver's extensive network throughout Florida and the Bahamas. This means travelers can easily explore the vibrant cities, pristine beaches, and diverse cultures that these regions have to offer.

Whether it's a day trip to the historic Key West or a longer vacation to the azure waters of the Bahamas, Silver Airways is making it easier than ever to embark on unforgettable adventures.

Advertisment

Celebratory Fares

To celebrate the launch of the new route, Silver Airways is offering special fares from $79 for travel between April 18, 2024, and May 18, 2024. This limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity for travelers to experience the new service and discover the beauty of Key West and beyond.

With this announcement, Silver Airways continues to demonstrate its dedication to providing exceptional service and a seamless travel experience for its passengers. The countdown to takeoff begins!

As the sun sets on another day in Fort Myers, the anticipation builds for the launch of Silver Airways' new nonstop route to Key West. With its convenient connections, special fares, and dedication to customer service, Silver Airways is poised to make this new service a resounding success. So, fasten your seatbelts and prepare for an enchanting journey through the heart of Florida.