Sovereign Aerospace to Establish Aircraft Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina, Creating 33 New Jobs

In a significant development for North Carolina's aviation industry, Sovereign Aerospace, a veteran-owned aviation management company, has announced plans to set up an aircraft manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown, Bladen County. This groundbreaking project, involving an investment of $4.15 million, is set to generate 33 new jobs and infuse fresh vitality into the local economy.

Revitalizing North Carolina's Aerospace Landscape

Sovereign's new plant will focus on the production, sale, and servicing of personal aircraft. The establishment of this facility underscores the state's relentless pursuit of becoming a leading hub in aerospace manufacturing. According to the announcement made on Wednesday, the jobs created by this investment will be diverse, including roles for inspectors, mechanics, technicians, and administrative staff. It is a move that promises to change the economic trajectory of Bladen County.

A Veteran-Owned Enterprise

Sovereign Aerospace was founded in 2021 by retired Airforce Veteran Phillip 'Slim' Thompson. The company offers a range of services including pilot training, aircraft brokering, consulting, and maintenance. Its mission extends beyond business objectives, focusing on supporting veterans and providing them opportunities to integrate into civilian life through community and skill development. This commitment adds a human element to the company's operational ethos, making it a unique player in the aerospace sector.

Economic Impact and Governor's Remarks

The new jobs created by the plant are expected to offer an average annual wage of $56,061, significantly above the Bladen County average wage of $41,913. This wage increment collectively contributes over $1.85 million annually to the local economy, making a substantial impact. North Carolina Governor Cooper expressed optimism about the state's growing stature in aerospace manufacturing, especially with companies like Sovereign Aerospace contributing to industry expansion. He acknowledged the significant role that veteran-owned businesses are playing in driving this growth.