Soekarno-Hatta Airport Wins Gold for Fastest COVID-19 Recovery in Asia Pacific

Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Cengkareng, Banten, has been spotlighted on the global stage, receiving prestigious recognition as the fastest-recovering airport in the Asia Pacific region amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This accolade, presented by Aviation Worldwide Limited (OAG), a London-based leading travel industry data platform, underscores the resilience and concerted efforts of all stakeholders at the airport to maintain robust flight connectivity during challenging times.

Advertisment

Efforts and Strategies for Recovery

When the pandemic struck in early 2020, Angkasa Pura II, along with numerous stakeholders, was quick to implement measures ensuring that operations at Soekarno-Hatta Airport were minimally impacted. Recognizing the airport's critical role as a primary domestic flight hub in Indonesia, an archipelago where air travel is indispensable, these stakeholders included AP II, Responsive Headquarter of Covid-19, airlines, Air Nav Indonesia, Indonesian National Army-Police, Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, Ground Handling, and the ministries of transportation and state-owned enterprises. This collective effort enabled the airport to operate 24/7, accommodating flights of all types, including those crucial for pandemic assistance and vaccine distribution.

Strengthening Air Connectivity

Advertisment

As the situation began to improve, the focus shifted towards strengthening air connectivity to support the recovery of national tourism and the economy. This proactive approach has borne fruit, with air traffic and passenger numbers showing significant signs of recovery. Soekarno Hatta Airport's General Manager, Dwi Ananda Wikasana, highlighted the dramatic fluctuations in air traffic, from a stark decline in 2020 and 2021 to a notable increase in 2022 and 2023. By 2023, the airport had managed to recover 93 percent of its pre-pandemic passenger traffic, a testament to the effectiveness of the strategies employed.

Recognition and Future Outlook

The award from OAG not only serves as a form of recognition for the hard work and dedication of all parties involved but also as a beacon of hope for the global aviation industry, demonstrating that recovery is possible with concerted effort and collaboration. The journey of Soekarno-Hatta Airport through the pandemic and towards recovery is a remarkable example of resilience, innovation, and the importance of maintaining strong connections, both in the skies and on the ground.

Looking ahead, the recognition by OAG is expected to further solidify Soekarno-Hatta Airport's position as a key player in the aviation industry, not just in the Asia Pacific region but globally. This achievement highlights the potential for other airports and sectors to recover and thrive post-pandemic, setting a benchmark for excellence and resilience in the face of adversity.