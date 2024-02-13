Sky High Connectivity: Seaplanes and Helipads Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Transportation

Seaplanes Touching Down and Helipads Rising: Jammu and Kashmir's Transportation Revolution

Advertisment

In a significant push towards enhancing regional connectivity, the Civil Aviation Department in Jammu and Kashmir is making strides in the construction of six helipads in the Gurez area of Bandipora district. The development, part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (RCS-UDAN), aims to bring remote areas closer and foster growth.

Six Helipads in Gurez: Connecting the Unconnected

The Gurez valley, nestled in the high Himalayas, is home to breathtaking vistas and a resilient populace. However, its remote location has often left it isolated. The ongoing construction of six helipads aims to change that narrative. These helipads, part of the RCS-UDAN scheme, will provide vital air connectivity, ensuring essential services reach the area swiftly and efficiently.

Advertisment

During a recent review meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Civil Aviation Department, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the progress of these helipads was discussed in detail. Officials provided updates on the projects, assuring cooperation and commitment to completing the work on time.

Kishtwar Airstrip and Panchi Katra Helipad: Upgrades Underway

The transportation revolution in Jammu and Kashmir extends beyond Gurez. The Kishtwar Airstrip, a vital link to the outside world, is undergoing a review of its status. The district administration has been directed to submit action documents to facilitate its development.

Advertisment

Simultaneously, the helipad at Panchi Katra is being upgraded, promising smoother and more frequent helicopter services. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has pledged to provide land for this upgradation at the earliest.

Seaplane Operations at Manasbal Lake: A New Horizon in Transportation

In an exciting development, the Civil Aviation Department is exploring sea-plane operations at Manasbal Lake. This novel mode of transportation, also under the RCS-UDAN scheme, could redefine connectivity in the region. The Secretary has emphasized the need to remove bottlenecks to ensure the project's timely completion.

Advertisment

The ongoing development works in Jammu and Kashmir signal a promising future for the region's transportation sector. With enhanced air connectivity, remote areas like Gurez will no longer be cut off, and the region's economic growth will receive a significant boost.

As the Civil Aviation Department continues to push boundaries, the people of Jammu and Kashmir can look forward to a more connected, accessible, and prosperous future.