en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Route Claims Title as World’s Busiest in 2023

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:36 am EST
Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Route Claims Title as World’s Busiest in 2023

In a testament to Asia’s remarkable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the one-hour flight between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur has claimed the title as the world’s busiest international route in 2023. Data from OAG reveals a 50% surge in seat numbers compared to the previous year, reaching a staggering 4.9 million. This leap in traffic indicates not only a resurgence in travel demand but also underscores the strategic importance of the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur corridor as a vital artery connecting two major Southeast Asian economic and cultural hubs.

Asia’s Aviation Recovery: A Beacon of Hope

The Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route, accommodating 1,259 flights per week, has ascended from being the third busiest international route in 2022 and second before the pandemic to its current status. This shift is emblematic of the region’s robust resurgence to pre-pandemic mobility levels and offers a crucial gauge for the overall health of the aviation industry. Other popular routes from Singapore, such as those to Jakarta, Bangkok, and Bali, further underline Asia’s dominance in international travel.

Revitalizing Global Air Travel

The buoyancy of the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route reflects a broader trend in air travel. The top 10 busiest international flight routes are largely dominated by Asia and the Middle East, with the New York-London route being the sole exception. Interestingly, the busiest domestic air route in the United States, Honolulu to Kahului in Hawaii, recorded 3.6 million seats sold in 2023, while the intra-California route from San Francisco to Los Angeles fell to sixth place.

Charting Future Skies

An examination of pre-pandemic and post-pandemic airport competitive advantages offers insights into the future of air travel in Asia. Major Asian airports, including Singapore’s Changi airport and Kuala Lumpur airport, continue to hold a leading position due to geographical advantages and a strong focus on transit services. As international restrictions continue to ease and confidence in air travel returns, the robustness of these routes, particularly the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur corridor, will likely continue to serve as a barometer for the health of the global aviation industry.

0
Asia Aviation Travel & Tourism
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Quiz: How Well Do You Know Urban Developments of 2023?

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China's Factory Activity Contracts: The PMI and What It Means

By BNN Correspondents

China's Economy Under Pressure: Calls for Aggressive Measures in 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

Sweeping Reshuffle in China's Military Leadership: Nine Officials Dism ...
@Asia · 5 hours
Sweeping Reshuffle in China's Military Leadership: Nine Officials Dism ...
heart comment 0
Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Becomes World’s Busiest Flight Route in 2023

By Shivani Chauhan

Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Becomes World's Busiest Flight Route in 2023
Tokyo Tops Cost of Living Rankings for Expats Among Asia-Pacific’s Major Financial Hubs

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tokyo Tops Cost of Living Rankings for Expats Among Asia-Pacific's Major Financial Hubs
EU-Southeast Asia Relations Hinge on Elections and Trade

By Muthana Al-Najjar

EU-Southeast Asia Relations Hinge on Elections and Trade
Vietnam to Join Top 25 Global Economies by 2038, Forecasts CEBR

By BNN Correspondents

Vietnam to Join Top 25 Global Economies by 2038, Forecasts CEBR
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
59 seconds
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates for Dissolution of FBI
1 min
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates for Dissolution of FBI
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL
3 mins
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL
AEW's Tony Khan Asserts Company's Safety Amid Harassment Concerns
3 mins
AEW's Tony Khan Asserts Company's Safety Amid Harassment Concerns
Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification
4 mins
Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification
Marc-Andre Fleury Nears Historic 500th Career Win in NHL
4 mins
Marc-Andre Fleury Nears Historic 500th Career Win in NHL
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Disqualifies Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Disqualifies Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
Waging War on Weight: A New Year's Resolution for Samoa
5 mins
Waging War on Weight: A New Year's Resolution for Samoa
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Extremes and the Dawn of Decisive Global Politics
6 mins
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Extremes and the Dawn of Decisive Global Politics
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
16 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app