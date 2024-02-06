SESE Launches Investigation into EasyJet Near-Collision Incident

A harrowing near-collision incident involving an easyJet flight from the United Kingdom to Geneva Cointrin airport has triggered a significant investigation by the Swiss Safety Investigation Service (SESE). The Airbus A320neo, carrying 157 passengers, descended alarmingly below the designated glideslope during its approach to runway 22, an occurrence that has been classified as 'serious' by the SESE.

Incident Details

The aircraft, a UK-registered Airbus A320neo, was making its approach to Geneva Airport on November 5, 2023, when it deviated significantly from the expected flight path. Its altitude was a mere 230 meters above Lake Geneva, instead of the safe 750 meters, when it was still 7.5 miles from the runway. This potentially catastrophic situation was identified in real-time by vigilant Swiss air traffic controllers, who immediately instructed the flight crew to urgently check their altitude.

Swift Response and Investigation

Faced with the gravity of the situation, the pilots initiated a go-around maneuver, successfully avoiding a collision with the water and landing the aircraft safely on their second attempt. The SESE has since initiated a robust investigation to determine the cause of the alarming deviation. The airline maintains that the safety of passengers and crew was not compromised during the incident. The pilots involved have been temporarily stood down pending the investigation.

Importance of Vigilant Air Traffic Control

This incident underscores the critical role of air traffic control in maintaining safety in the often complex and challenging environment of aviation. Their prompt intervention, coupled with the flight crew's quick response, prevented what could have been a disastrous accident. While speculation suggests human error as a possible cause, the investigation's focus will undoubtedly be on the cockpit, given the geographical specifics of Geneva and the approach from Scotland which may have contributed to the incident's occurrence.