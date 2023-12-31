Safety Concerns Surface as Major Airlines Embark on Unprecedented Hiring Spree

Major airlines have hired roughly 10,000 new pilots this year in an unprecedented rush, forcing young aviators into unfamiliar and frequently larger planes. This change has raised questions regarding potential safety ramifications, as there are worries that pilots who are still getting used to new aircraft types may make more mistakes or be involved in more significant accidents.

Unprecedented Hiring Spree

Delta Air Lines is planning to slash its pilot hiring in half next year, recruiting only 1,100 pilots compared to the 2,200 hired in 2023. However, it’s worthwhile to note that even this reduced figure would be considered high in a regular year. Overall, major carriers are projected to take on an astonishing 13,000 pilots this year, although some airlines, like Spirit Airlines, have suspended pilot and cabin crew training due to underwhelming performance in the third quarter.

Transition to New Cockpits

The massive influx of new pilots necessitates a rapid transition to unfamiliar cockpits, with many aviators finding themselves at the controls of aircraft significantly larger than those they previously operated. This shift has raised concerns about possible safety implications, as pilots may face a higher likelihood of minor errors or even contribute to serious incidents while they are still familiarizing themselves with these new aircraft types.

Concerns over Adequate Training

The industry’s push to fill cockpits with newly hired pilots has sparked a debate about the adequacy of training and preparedness for these aviators to handle the complexities of larger, unfamiliar planes. The potential for mishaps that might go unnoticed by passengers or even more serious occurrences that could pose a risk to flight safety is a concern that cannot be ignored.

Amidst this flurry of recruitment, Vietnam Airlines also announced plans to hire pilots and flight attendants who were let go during downsizing at Bamboo Airways and other Vietnamese airlines. This move underscores the need for a competitive aviation market and a willingness to support other airlines in the country, as stated by the CEO of Vietnam Airlines.