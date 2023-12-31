en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Safety Concerns Surface as Major Airlines Embark on Unprecedented Hiring Spree

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:27 am EST
Safety Concerns Surface as Major Airlines Embark on Unprecedented Hiring Spree

Major airlines have hired roughly 10,000 new pilots this year in an unprecedented rush, forcing young aviators into unfamiliar and frequently larger planes. This change has raised questions regarding potential safety ramifications, as there are worries that pilots who are still getting used to new aircraft types may make more mistakes or be involved in more significant accidents.

Unprecedented Hiring Spree

Delta Air Lines is planning to slash its pilot hiring in half next year, recruiting only 1,100 pilots compared to the 2,200 hired in 2023. However, it’s worthwhile to note that even this reduced figure would be considered high in a regular year. Overall, major carriers are projected to take on an astonishing 13,000 pilots this year, although some airlines, like Spirit Airlines, have suspended pilot and cabin crew training due to underwhelming performance in the third quarter.

Transition to New Cockpits

The massive influx of new pilots necessitates a rapid transition to unfamiliar cockpits, with many aviators finding themselves at the controls of aircraft significantly larger than those they previously operated. This shift has raised concerns about possible safety implications, as pilots may face a higher likelihood of minor errors or even contribute to serious incidents while they are still familiarizing themselves with these new aircraft types.

Concerns over Adequate Training

The industry’s push to fill cockpits with newly hired pilots has sparked a debate about the adequacy of training and preparedness for these aviators to handle the complexities of larger, unfamiliar planes. The potential for mishaps that might go unnoticed by passengers or even more serious occurrences that could pose a risk to flight safety is a concern that cannot be ignored.

Amidst this flurry of recruitment, Vietnam Airlines also announced plans to hire pilots and flight attendants who were let go during downsizing at Bamboo Airways and other Vietnamese airlines. This move underscores the need for a competitive aviation market and a willingness to support other airlines in the country, as stated by the CEO of Vietnam Airlines.

0
Aviation Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cathay Pacific Airways Grapples with Flight Cancellations Amid Pilot Hourly Cap and Sickness Rate Issues

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Route Claims Title as World's Busiest in 2023

By Olalekan Adigun

Airbus A380: From Near-Extinction to an Unexpected Resurgence

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Airbus A380: A Tale of Resurgence Amidst Aviation Evolution

By BNN Correspondents

China Struggles to Revive International Travel Amid Economic Challenge ...
@Aviation · 3 hours
China Struggles to Revive International Travel Amid Economic Challenge ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City’s Aviation Status

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City's Aviation Status
Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City’s Aviation Status

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City's Aviation Status
Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City’s Aviation Status

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Air India Express Launches Inaugural Flight to Ayodhya, Boosting City's Aviation Status
Latest Headlines
World News
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
1 min
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
2 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
2 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
3 mins
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
3 mins
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
9 mins
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
9 mins
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
23 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app