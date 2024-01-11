Romanian Airports Ready for Schengen and Non-Schengen Flows Ahead of 2024 Entry

In a recent announcement by the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), it was confirmed that the two airports of the Romanian capital, Henri Coandă International Airport and Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport, are fully equipped to manage separate Schengen and non-Schengen traffic flows. As Romania anticipates its entry into the Schengen Area, this development signifies a significant shift, eliminating the requirement for border control for a substantial two-thirds of passengers travelling to or from Schengen destinations.

A Long-Awaited Preparation

These airports have been primed for this transition since the end of 2022. However, a decision by the JAI Council caused a delay in their operation in the Schengen/non-Schengen system. The infrastructure at Henri Coandă Airport, developed in 2011 and 2012, was specifically designed to accommodate this system. In the past 11 years, since Romania was not a part of the Schengen Area, CNAB had to put forth significant efforts to handle the passenger traffic, which has doubled over that time.

Stepping into the Schengen Era

The transition into the Schengen Area marks a new era for Romania and its airports. The Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs has reached a political agreement with Austria and Bulgaria, paving the way for Romania to join the Schengen Area with its air and maritime borders starting in March 2024. This move will undoubtedly facilitate unrestricted movement for people and businesses across borders, marking a significant milestone in Romania’s aviation and travel industry.

This development is expected to have a profound impact on international travel with a significant amount of traffic travelling to or from Schengen Area destinations. With border checks at air borders with Romania to be lifted beginning March 2024, passenger flows are expected to become more fluid, providing a boost for both tourism and business travel. Furthermore, security, police, and judicial cooperation measures introduced concurrently will ensure the EU remains robust against potential security threats while ensuring smooth and unrestricted travel.