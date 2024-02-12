Remembering Flight 3407: Families Turn Tragedy into a Triumph for Airline Safety

February 13, 2024, marks the 15th anniversary of the Continental Connection Flight 3407 crash, a tragedy that took the lives of 50 people in Clarence Center, New York. Among those who lost loved ones that fateful day are John and Marilyn Kausner, whose daughter Elly was on board the ill-fated flight.

From Grief to Triumph: Flight 3407 Families

In the wake of the crash, the families of the victims, including the Kausners, have channeled their grief into a tireless campaign for airline safety. Their efforts have led to significant reforms in the industry, including the requirement for pilots to log at least 1,500 flight hours before they can fly commercial planes.

The Airline Safety Act of 2010: A Testament to the Families' Advocacy

The Flight 3407 families' advocacy led to the passing of the Airline Safety Act of 2010, which introduced new safety standards for crew rest requirements, pilot training, and flying hours. The families worked closely with lawmakers to ensure that the bill would address the issues that contributed to the crash, including the pilots' improper response to a low-speed warning.

Creating a Legacy of Safety: Foundations, Charities, and Initiatives

In addition to their work on the Airline Safety Act, the families have created foundations, charities, and initiatives in memory of their loved ones to promote safety in the aviation industry. They continue to honor the memory of the victims and work towards ensuring safe skies for all travelers.