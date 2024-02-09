Red Arrows Mark 60th Display Season with Special Events and Diamond Anniversary Tour

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, are set to mark their 60th display season in 2024 with a series of special events and initiatives. The team unveiled commemorative artwork for this diamond anniversary, which will adorn their iconic Hawk jets. A new nine-aircraft display, featuring maneuvers not witnessed for generations, is planned as a highlight of the upcoming season.

A Season of Celebration and Innovation

The Red Arrows, synonymous with precision and excellence, will embark on a five-week overseas tour later in the summer to honor the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force. Squadron Leader Bond, who will lead the team for the first time as Red 1, emphasized the team's mission to inspire people through their displays and the importance of teamwork.

Since their inception in 1964, the Red Arrows have performed almost 5,000 shows in 57 countries. The anniversary campaign encourages participation and sharing of experiences, aiming to spark interest in STEM subjects. Preparations for the new season are already underway at RAF Waddington, with the first nine-aircraft formation flown in a recent training session.

The Maple Hawk Tour: Honoring a Century of Partnership

The Red Arrows' Canada tour, named Maple Hawk, will feature flypasts and displays at established airshows, celebrating the relationship between the UK and Canada's military forces. The first public show of the 2024 campaign is expected in late May, with UK and European displays scheduled throughout the summer and early October.

The Canada tour marks the first time the Red Arrows will perform in Atlantic Canada since 2001. Lieutenant-General E.J. Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, emphasized the strength of the relationship between the Royal Air Force and the RCAF, and the incredible showcase of precision and flying skill that the Red Arrows will bring to the air show.

Inspiring a New Generation of Aviation Enthusiasts

As the Red Arrows prepare for a season of displays and events both in the UK and overseas, their focus remains on inspiring a new generation of aviation enthusiasts. The team's 60th display season promises to be a spectacular celebration of their rich history and a testament to their enduring commitment to excellence.

In the words of Squadron Leader Bond, "We are excited to share our passion for aviation with people around the world. Our displays are not just about flying; they are about teamwork, precision, and the pursuit of excellence. We hope that our performances will inspire people to dream big and believe in their ability to achieve their goals."

As the Red Arrows take to the skies in their diamond anniversary season, they will continue to captivate audiences with their breathtaking displays, embodying the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and ambition that has defined their legacy for six decades.