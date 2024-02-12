Porter Airlines Appoints Rob Palmer as New Executive VP and CFO

In an exciting turn of events, Porter Airlines has appointed Rob Palmer as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The announcement, made today, comes at a crucial time for the Canadian airline operator. Palmer will be responsible for managing several key areas, including budgeting, capital requirements, internal controls, long-term planning, reporting, and treasury.

Advertisment

From Calgary to Porter: Palmer's Journey

Palmer joins Porter after a successful stint at the Calgary Airport Authority, where he served as the Vice President of Commercial and Strategy and Chief Financial Officer. During his tenure, he was instrumental in overseeing long-term planning, capital requirements, budgeting, internal controls, treasury, and reporting.

A Seasoned Professional with a Knack for Finance

Advertisment

Before his role at the Calgary Airport Authority, Palmer was the Vice President and Controller at WestJet. His experience working with a rapidly expanding airline like WestJet is expected to provide valuable insights as Porter navigates its own growth phase.

Porter's Excitement and Palmer's Enthusiasm

Michael Deluce, CEO of Porter Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment. He stated, "Rob's knowledge of airport operations and airline finances will be a great asset to our team, particularly given his background with a growing company like WestJet."

Palmer, equally thrilled about his new role, said, "I am excited to contribute to making Porter one of the strongest and best airlines in North America."

As Porter Airlines continues to expand, the addition of Rob Palmer to its executive team is a strategic move that underscores the company's commitment to financial prudence and operational excellence. With his extensive experience in airport operations and airline finances, Palmer is well-positioned to help steer Porter towards a prosperous future.