en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Passenger Assaults IndiGo Pilot During Delay Announcement on Delhi to Goa Flight

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Passenger Assaults IndiGo Pilot During Delay Announcement on Delhi to Goa Flight

On an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa, a situation of violence unfolded high up in the skies. A passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, assaulted the aircraft’s co-captain, Anup Kumar, during an announcement about flight delays due to fog. The incident took place on flight 6E-2175, which had been delayed for several hours on Sunday, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Caught on Camera: A Mid-Air Attack

The attack was recorded in a video that rapidly went viral on social media. The footage shows Kataria, distinguishable in a yellow hoodie, charging from the back of the plane to hit the co-captain. Anup Kumar had replaced the previous crew in adherence to the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations set by the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) – a measure designed to prevent fatigue among flight staff.

Airline Action: Immediate and Firm

Following the incident, Kataria was promptly removed from the plane and handed over to the authorities. The pilot filed a complaint, and IndiGo is proceeding with an official case. The airline has also set in motion an internal committee to address the incident, and is exploring the possibility of placing Kataria on the ‘no-fly list’.

Public Outrage: Calls for Strict Action

Public sentiment online has been strongly in favor of swift and severe action against Kataria. Social media users have called for his arrest and placement on the no-fly list, condemning his behavior and distinguishing it from the airline’s operational issues. This intense reaction stems from the understanding that while delays are frustrating, they are part of air travel and certainly do not warrant aggression towards flight staff.

This incident occurred amidst significant disruptions at the Delhi airport. A total of 110 flights were delayed and 79 were cancelled on the same day, with airlines warning of further delays due to persistent bad weather in North India. The assault on co-captain Anup Kumar has added an unfortunate chapter to the narrative of these disruptions, highlighting the stress and frustration that can emerge during prolonged travel delays.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BNN Breaking | News (@bnnbreaking)

 

0
Aviation Crime India Watch Now
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
5 mins ago
LED Wingtip Light Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth and Challenges
In the world of aviation, illumination is a crucial safety component. The importance of LED wingtip lights, steadily rising in the global market, is at the heart of a comprehensive analysis in the ‘LED Wingtip Light Market 2023-2032’ report by Report Ocean. The report unpacks the market’s potential trajectory over the next decade, the factors
LED Wingtip Light Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth and Challenges
Aeroflot to Introduce Tu-214 Aircraft into Its Fleet: A Strategic Move
45 mins ago
Aeroflot to Introduce Tu-214 Aircraft into Its Fleet: A Strategic Move
Passenger Faces Legal Action for Assault on IndiGo Flight
1 hour ago
Passenger Faces Legal Action for Assault on IndiGo Flight
Boeing Unveils First Distribution Center in India, Bolsters Aviation Sector
10 mins ago
Boeing Unveils First Distribution Center in India, Bolsters Aviation Sector
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Set to be India's Largest General Aviation Hub
20 mins ago
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Set to be India's Largest General Aviation Hub
Small Plane Crashes into Half Moon Bay: A Multi-Agency Search Operation Underway
26 mins ago
Small Plane Crashes into Half Moon Bay: A Multi-Agency Search Operation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
10 seconds
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
25 seconds
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
25 seconds
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
30 seconds
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
35 seconds
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
38 seconds
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
39 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
2 mins
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
2 mins
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
20 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app