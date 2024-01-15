Passenger Assaults IndiGo Pilot During Delay Announcement on Delhi to Goa Flight

On an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa, a situation of violence unfolded high up in the skies. A passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, assaulted the aircraft’s co-captain, Anup Kumar, during an announcement about flight delays due to fog. The incident took place on flight 6E-2175, which had been delayed for several hours on Sunday, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Caught on Camera: A Mid-Air Attack

The attack was recorded in a video that rapidly went viral on social media. The footage shows Kataria, distinguishable in a yellow hoodie, charging from the back of the plane to hit the co-captain. Anup Kumar had replaced the previous crew in adherence to the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations set by the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) – a measure designed to prevent fatigue among flight staff.

Airline Action: Immediate and Firm

Following the incident, Kataria was promptly removed from the plane and handed over to the authorities. The pilot filed a complaint, and IndiGo is proceeding with an official case. The airline has also set in motion an internal committee to address the incident, and is exploring the possibility of placing Kataria on the ‘no-fly list’.

Public Outrage: Calls for Strict Action

Public sentiment online has been strongly in favor of swift and severe action against Kataria. Social media users have called for his arrest and placement on the no-fly list, condemning his behavior and distinguishing it from the airline’s operational issues. This intense reaction stems from the understanding that while delays are frustrating, they are part of air travel and certainly do not warrant aggression towards flight staff.

This incident occurred amidst significant disruptions at the Delhi airport. A total of 110 flights were delayed and 79 were cancelled on the same day, with airlines warning of further delays due to persistent bad weather in North India. The assault on co-captain Anup Kumar has added an unfortunate chapter to the narrative of these disruptions, highlighting the stress and frustration that can emerge during prolonged travel delays.

