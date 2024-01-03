Papua New Guinea: Reviving Airstrips and Training Bush Pilots Amidst Connectivity Efforts

In a significant development in Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) aviation history, the country’s Prime Minister, James Marape, has confirmed that Kagamuga Airport will soon facilitate direct flights to Jayapura, Indonesia, and Cairns, Australia. The announcement comes as part of the government’s efforts to boost regional growth through enhanced air and land transport connectivity. However, the project’s progress has been marred by substandard work by the initial contractor, leading to runway deterioration. The government has now allocated funds for the airport’s reconstruction and cleared a K3 billion debt incurred by the previous government since 2019.

Disused Daugo Island Airstrip

Meanwhile, the once active Daugo Island airstrip, previously a crucial flight training area, now stands disused due to unresolved disagreements. Although landing is currently prohibited, training aircraft can practice flying between 1,000 and 10,000 feet above mean sea level, a standard reference ensuring uniformity amid fluctuating sea levels. The area is marked as a danger zone on aeronautical charts as a precautionary measure for other aircraft.

Restricted Airspaces and Flight Patterns

Restricted airspaces are familiar aspects of PNG’s aviation landscape. Certain areas like the one above Biru prison in Popondetta and Baisu prison in Mt Hagen, are earmarked for specific flight patterns. Permissions for these areas can be obtained via the control tower. Similarly, regions around Mt Hagen, Tokua Airport, and Jackson’s Airport have their designated zones and flight patterns that pilots must strictly follow, even at night. For instance, different parts of the airfield are indicated by specific light colors. Communication with the control tower is also segmented, with different frequencies assigned for various sections, including a ground frequency for crossing intersections.

Reviving Disused Airstrips and Training Bush Pilots

The resurrection of PNG’s isolated communities may hinge upon the reopening of disused airstrips and the training of bush pilots, pivotal for navigating the challenging terrains of PNG. In this context, the Mission Aviation Fellowship training school at Mt Hagen stands out as a noteworthy institution for fostering bush pilots. The article evokes memories of the transformative role aviation has played in connecting remote communities and the reverence and trust pilots have earned from local populations. The author reflects on personal experiences with bush flying and the role of aircraft like the Cessna in delivering joy and essential services. This narrative is symbolically encapsulated by the mission plane called Saint Gabriel, remembered fondly by many.