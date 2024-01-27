Pakistan Air Force Expands Surveillance Capabilities with New Erieye Aircraft

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has made a significant addition to its airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) capabilities with a new Erieye aircraft, based on the Saab 2000. This acquisition, carrying the serial number '23058', was ceremoniously introduced alongside other aircraft types, including the Chengdu J-10CE Dragon multirole fighters and former Belgian Air Force C-130H Hercules.

Expanded AEW&C Capabilities

The Saab Erieye, equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) system, is a force multiplier for the PAF. With its capacity to detect targets up to 450 km away and the ability to share sensor data with other air and ground units via data-link connectivity, it significantly boosts the PAF's battlefield awareness and command and control capabilities. This acquisition has expanded the PAF's Erieye AEW&C fleet to seven aircraft, although public records indicate eight active units.

A History of Resilience

The PAF's history with the Erieye AEW&C fleet dates back to its initial order placement in 2006. This order was subsequently reduced following the devastating earthquake that struck Pakistan in 2005. The fleet suffered a significant setback during a terrorist attack in 2012, causing damage to several units. However, the PAF demonstrated resilience through recovery efforts and subsequent orders that not only restored the fleet but expanded it.

Acquisition and Future Plans

The Erieye AEW&C systems were acquired through multiple orders, with the latest aircraft being part of a sale announced by Saab in May 2020. This sale, worth $160.5 million, was set for deliveries between 2020 and 2023. With the latest addition, the PAF continues to bolster its AEW&C capabilities, providing a clear indication of its commitment to enhancing its aerial surveillance and defense capabilities.