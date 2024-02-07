Octorara Community Set to Honor Sam Ganow: A Leader, Aviator, and Friend

In a solemn union of grief and respect, the community of Octorara Area School Board will gather to commemorate the life of its president, Sam Ganow, on February 18, at the Octorara Area High School auditorium in Chester County. The memorial service will honor a man whose passion for aviation ended in an untimely tragedy, yet his legacy continues to soar.

A Fond Farewell to a Revered Leader

The memorial service is scheduled to commence at 2 p.m., offering an opportunity for the community to bid a collective farewell to Ganow. Prior to this public gathering, a private interment will be held at Glen Run Cemetery in West Fallowfield Township, providing a quiet sanctuary for family and close associates to mourn.

Enabling Virtual Presence

Recognizing the constraints that may prevent some from attending, the School Board Secretary and family friend, Jill Hardy, will provide livestream details the following week, thus enabling remote participation. This gesture is a testament to Ganow's wide-reaching influence, and the desire of many to pay their tributes.

Remembering Sam Ganow: A Life Lived Aloft

Sam Ganow, aged 65, was more than a school board president; he was an avid aviator who held a pilot's license since his college days. His passion for flying took him on his final journey, piloting a plane to Nashville, Tennessee, on behalf of a friend. Tragically, his plane crashed beside Sunny Gove Cabinetry in West Caln Township, Chester County, leading to his untimely demise.

Ganow's recent involvement with Rebuild Rescue, a group dedicated to refurbishing airplanes and documenting their work on YouTube, underscored his enduring love for aviation. His untimely passing not only leaves a void in the hearts of his family and community, but also within the aviation circles he was part of.

Community Rallies in Support

In the face of this tragic loss, the community has rallied to support Ganow's family through a GoFundMe campaign. With an ultimate goal of $15,000, the fundraiser has already achieved over $8,000, demonstrating the deep-rooted empathy within the community and their commitment to honor Ganow's memory.