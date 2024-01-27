Nigeria-UK Direct Flights: Keyamo Discusses Partnership between NORSE Atlantic Airways and Air Peace

Nigeria's Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Festus Keyamo, has held discussions over a potential partnership between NORSE Atlantic Airways and Air Peace Airline. The talks centered on the commencement of direct flights from Lagos, Nigeria, to Gatwick Airport in London, UK. The key issue hindering this development, however, lies in the allocation of time slots at Gatwick Airport for Air Peace.

Exploring Partnership Opportunities

The dialogue unfolded in London, with the involvement of key figures from the UK's Department for Transport and the CEO of NORSE Atlantic Airways, Ben Boiling. Established as a significant carrier within the UK and Europe, NORSE Atlantic Airways could play a pivotal role in bolstering Nigeria's domestic airline, Air Peace.

Air Peace's UK Flight Operations

Despite meeting all necessary requirements and receiving authorization to operate flights into the UK, Air Peace has faced difficulties in securing time slots at Gatwick Airport. This challenge continues to be the primary obstacle preventing the start of direct flights to London. The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide, expressed optimism about the meeting's outcome, hinting at the highly anticipated commencement of Air Peace's flight operations to the UK.

Allocation of Slots at Gatwick Airport

During the meeting, UK transport officials clarified that the government does not control the allocation of slots at the country's primary airports. However, they committed to conveying the Nigerian Federal Government's concerns about Air Peace's departure and turnaround times, and the approval for the summer 2024 schedule, to the relevant authorities.

As the aviation world watches, stakeholders eagerly await the results of these discussions. The potential for direct flights between Lagos and London could mean a significant boost for Nigerian travelers, fulfilling a long-standing demand and marking a significant milestone in the nation's aviation history.