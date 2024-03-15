New MH370 Theory by Boeing Expert: Documents Show 'Buried in an Ocean Trench by Pilot’

Simon Hardy, a seasoned British Boeing 777 pilot and aviation expert, has reignited the decade-old mystery of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 with a new theory that suggests a pre-meditated mass murder-suicide by the pilot. Hardy's analysis of the flight's take-off documents, including last-minute additions of fuel and oxygen, point towards a deliberate act to vanish the plane into the Southern Indian Ocean. This revelation comes as the Malaysian Government contracts Ocean Infinity for a renewed search effort, focusing on an area outside the previously searched zones.

New Clues from Flight Logs

Hardy's investigation into the MH370 flight documents unearthed peculiar changes made just before take-off. The additions of 3,000kg of fuel and extra oxygen for the cockpit, which Hardy describes as "bizarre", do not conform to the official flight requirements. These modifications, according to Hardy, were critical in executing a plan that ensured the aircraft's disappearance without leaving any trace of fuel residue on the ocean's surface. Furthermore, the discovery of a flaperon on Reunion Island supported Hardy's belief in an active pilot's involvement in the plane's final moments, hinting at a controlled crash.

Depressurisation and the Planned Route

One chilling aspect of Hardy's theory involves the deliberate depressurisation of the cabin, speculated to render the 239 passengers unconscious. This maneuver would allow the pilot, identified as Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, to redirect the aircraft towards a predetermined crash site without interference. Hardy's meticulous analysis of satellite data led him to pinpoint the aircraft's final resting place just outside the official 7th arc search area, in the Geelvinck Fracture Zone - a deep trench in the Southern Indian Ocean. This new potential crash site has prompted the Malaysian Government to resume the search, with Ocean Infinity leading the efforts on a "no find, no fee" basis.

A Renewed Search in the Indian Ocean

The Malaysian Government's announcement to resume the search for MH370, in partnership with Ocean Infinity, signals a renewed hope in solving one of aviation's greatest mysteries. This decision, driven by Hardy's compelling evidence and analysis, opens a new chapter in the quest to uncover the truth behind the tragic flight. As the search is set to commence, the world watches eagerly, hoping that the latest efforts will provide closure to the families of the 239 victims and answer the lingering questions surrounding MH370's disappearance.

The quest to unravel the MH370 mystery continues, as new theories emerge and search efforts are revived. The implications of Hardy's findings not only challenge previous understandings but also remind us of the relentless pursuit of truth in the face of uncertainty. As the search for MH370 resumes, it represents more than just an attempt to locate a missing aircraft; it embodies a collective yearning for closure, understanding, and peace for those affected by this unparalleled tragedy.