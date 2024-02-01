Navigating the Skies Solo: A Strategy for Encountering Less Crowded Flights

Once a rare sight, near-empty flights are becoming an occasional reality in the post-pandemic era. Despite the travel boom, passengers now find themselves with significantly more space—sometimes even alone in a cabin. But how does one increase the chances of finding this elusive solitude in the skies?

A Window at the End of the Night

Flights at the end of the night, like New York to London's last departures, tend to be less popular with business travelers. As such, choosing these flights could be a strategy to find more space. However, this is not a guaranteed result. Airlines may continue running flights with low passenger load factors to maintain prime airport positioning, meaning a nearly empty flight in one direction might indicate a full flight in the opposite direction.

Seasons and Holidays

The International Air Transport Association data reveals that load factors are lower in colder months, with February having an average of 73% compared to July's 87%. Major holidays also present opportunities for sparser flights, as witnessed by passengers on significant dates such as Christmas and New Year's.

'Tag' Flights and Defensive Tactics

Some airlines operate lesser-known 'tag' flights, which are continuations of long-haul flights from their hubs and tend to have fewer passengers. Examples include Sydney-Christchurch by Emirates or Buenos Aires-Santiago by KLM. Moreover, airlines may run multiple flights to a destination as a defensive tactic against competitors, even if they cannot fill all seats.

The Seat Map Strategy

Travel blogger Gilbert Ott suggests using websites like ExpertFlyer to view live seat maps and asking gate agents for seating gaps when boarding late. However, it's important to remember that seat maps may not accurately reflect reservations, as some passengers wait to select seats when it is free at check-in.

In the end, finding a near-empty flight is a game of chance, strategy, and timing. Yet, the reward—an oasis of calm in the bustling world of air travel—makes the effort worthwhile.