Miraculous Escape: African Express Airways MD-80 Aircraft Suffers Landing Gear Collapse in South Sudan

In a dramatic turn of events, an MD-80 aircraft operated by African Express Airways met with an unexpected landing incident at Malakal airport in South Sudan today. The 39-year-old plane, which had been plying the route between Sudan and South Sudan for two weeks, suffered significant damage when its main landing gear collapsed during touchdown. Miraculously, all passengers and crew emerged unscathed from this harrowing ordeal.

Advertisment

As the aircraft, a McDonnell-Douglas MD-82 registered as 5Y-AXL, approached the runway 04 at Malakal airport, those onboard braced themselves for a routine landing. However, fate had other plans. In a heart-stopping moment, the plane's main landing gear buckled under the weight, causing the aircraft to skid off the runway and come to a jarring halt.

Eyewitnesses recounted the chilling scene, describing how the once-majestic bird now lay crippled and defenseless on the tarmac. The sight of the damaged aircraft was a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with air travel.

An Aging Fleet and Its Implications

Advertisment

This incident casts a spotlight on African Express Airways, a Somali-owned airline based in Nairobi, Kenya. With a fleet of only three aircraft, the airline has been operating two daily flights between Sudan and South Sudan. Of concern is the age of their fleet; the average age of their planes stands at 37.5 years.

The ill-fated aircraft, 5Y-AXL, was first delivered to Alitalia in February 1985 and subsequently acquired by African Express Airlines in September 2009 after spending time in storage in South Africa. This raises questions about the maintenance and safety protocols of older aircraft, particularly those that have been inactive for extended periods.

Miraculous Escape and the Aftermath

Advertisment

Despite the shocking nature of the incident, there were no reported injuries or fatalities among the passengers and crew. This miraculous escape has left many counting their blessings, even as investigations into the cause of the landing gear collapse are underway.

As aviation authorities work tirelessly to determine what led to this unexpected turn of events, African Express Airways faces scrutiny over its fleet management practices. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent safety measures and regular maintenance checks in the aviation industry.

The MD-80 aircraft's dramatic landing at Malakal airport today underscores the delicate balance between human ambition and technological prowess. As we continue to push the boundaries of air travel, incidents like these serve as sobering reminders of the inherent risks involved.